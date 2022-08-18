Prince Harry makes surprise three-day solo visit to Mozambique

The Duke of Sussex paid a surprising solo three-day visit to Mozambique this week – as he prepares to return to the UK next month for a whirlwind journey.

Prince Harry, 37, who currently lives in his $14 million mansion in California after leaving his royal duty, spent three days at the luxury resort of Vilanculos Beach Lodge.

A source told MailOnline that Harry flew to Heathrow on Sunday, where he switched to a connecting flight to Johannesburg.

According to Instagram page @moz_paparazzi, the royal father of two took friends for walks around tourist attractions in the region and spoke with the president of the area’s tourism association, Yassin Amuji.

The royal did not appear to have been accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, 41, or his children Archie, three, or Lilibet, one, on the trip.

Prince Harry was pictured in the country in southern Africa in his capacity as president of African Parks.

The royal family spokesman said the Duke welcomed and co-hosted a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists earlier this week as they visited wildlife refuges and wildlife refuges.

His surprise visit comes days after it emerged that the Sussexes will come to Britain next month for the first time since its platinum anniversary to attend several charity events, including the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5.

In photos shared online of the Duke’s visit to the country, he looked relaxed in a gray polo shirt, baseball cap and navy blue shorts.

Posted in an instant by author Eric Morier-Genoud on Twitterthe royal could be seen posing with another man.

The Duke has visited Mozambique before – in 2010 he made a secret visit to the country where he joined the British charity The Halo Trust.

The charity cleared as many as 105,000 landmines from the north of the country and took then 25-year-old Harry to see their work in a village close to the Cahora Bassa dam in Tete, central Mozambique.

His latest visit comes as royal experts said Harry and Meghan could use their visit to the UK next month as a chance to see the Queen, although their arrival will coincide with a busy week when the monarch will also meet the new Prime Minister.

They will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK on September 8 for the WellChild Awards.

It is not known whether their three-year-old son Archie or Lilibet will join them.

The pair are likely looking to spend time with the Queen after enjoying “barely 15 minutes” with her at the platinum anniversary celebrations this summer, according to royal viewers.

The monarch is currently in Balmoral but will be in London on September 6 to meet either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak when they become Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, she invited Harry and Meghan to join her on her Highland retreat, The Sun reported.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested earlier this week that a meeting with the monarch would be more likely in London or Windsor.

He told MailOnline: ‘The reports that the Queen had invited Harry and Meghan to Balmoral have never been confirmed. However, it would only make sense for them to see her when she’s in Windsor and when they’re based in Frogmore, as they got to spend very little time with her over the platinum anniversary.

“If she comes down as expected, she can receive the new Prime Minister in Windsor or Buckingham Palace. There would also be time for her and the Sussexes to discuss the future, which will hopefully be more constructive than the recent past.

“They should also be aware that some form of reconciliation in the Platinum Jubilee year would certainly be good for the image they want to have as philanthropists.”

However, Phil Dampier suggested that Balmoral could be the most likely location.

“Whether he meets the Queen probably depends on her. If she says she wants to see them, they’ll definitely stop by for a chat,” he told MailOnline.

“I’m sure she would hope the relaxed atmosphere there would be more conducive to talking things through and trying to solve the problems they all face.

“Meghan won’t like the hunting, shooting and fishing environment of the Highlands, but the Queen would be much more comfortable meeting them there than a rushed meeting in London.”

A spokesperson for the Sussex said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be visiting several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The announcement comes just weeks after it became known that Harry had filed a second lawsuit against the government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to visit from California.

The Duke of Sussex is already suing the Home Office over his 2020 decision to withdraw his taxpayer-funded protection, which he says makes it unsafe to come to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children, Archie and Lilibet.