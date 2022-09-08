Prince Harry lands in Aberdeen after the death of his grandmother The Queen was announced

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Harry has landed in Aberdeen shortly after the death of his grandmother, the Queen was announced.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch aged 96 at 6:30 p.m.

But flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s jet was still in the air at the time, only landing at the airport nearly 15 minutes later.

He is now on his way to mourn the death of the Queen along with other members of the royal family.

Harry went to the Scottish estate alone, without his wife Meghan, who had attended the WellChild Awards in London earlier tonight.

Harry was expected to give a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children, before canceling the performance.

Obviously Meghan has stayed in London but will not be attending the WellChild awards. The Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.

Prince Harry has landed in Aberdeen, the Queen was announced shortly after his grandmother’s death

Flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s plane was still in the air at the time, landing at the airport almost 15 minutes later

King Charles, seen carrying a briefcase, took a royal helicopter to Balmoral this morning from Dumfries House with his wife. Princess Anne was already at Balmoral this week after an engagement.

A flight carrying seven members of the royal household – including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex – flew from RAF Northolt in London and landed in Aberdeen at 4pm.

The Duke of Cambridge took the wheel of his Range Rover with his aunt and uncle on board, out of deep concern for Her Majesty’s health earlier in the day.

Her Majesty has been confirmed to have passed away ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral this afternoon at the age of 96.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”