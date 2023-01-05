Prince Harry labels Prince William his ‘beloved brother and nemesis’ in explosive memoir

<!–

Prince Harry labels his brother Prince William his ‘nemesis’ in his explosive new memoir Spare, it was revealed today, as the Duke sparked a frenzy of controversy over sensational leaked excerpts from the forthcoming book in which the Duke accuses his brother of physically assaulting him .

The final quote from the book was revealed this morning by Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan in a teaser clip of a one-on-one interview with Harry, 38, which will air in full later today.

In the brief seconds-long glimpse of the sit-down, Strahan can be heard telling Harry, “There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your “beloved brother and nemesis.” Strong words.’

Although Harry’s reaction was not shown, he waved his hands in an expression of emotion and nodded with a serious expression on his face.

The clip of the interview comes amid sensational fallout over several leaked excerpts from Harry’s memoir. It is not known how the first copies of the book were obtained, as the publisher – Penguin Random House – reportedly went to great lengths to keep it a secret.

In a clear indication that Harry intends to hold nothing back when it comes to expressing his true feelings about his brother, another excerpt sees the Duke accuse William of physically assaulting him after calling Meghan Markle “rude.” and labeled ‘difficult’ shortly before the Sussexes quit. their royal roles.

The latest leak from the book comes after it was revealed that Harry accuses William of physically assaulting him in the pages of the memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has described a stand-up altercation that ended when the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground, shattering a dog bowl with his back. William then reportedly stated, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

In an extraordinary excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography Spare, leaked to the leftist newspaper Guardian, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his sibling, which he says left him with visible injuries, including “scrapes and bruises.”

The furious argument allegedly broke out in 2019 in the kitchen of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

William allegedly labeled Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and insisted he try to “help” his younger brother during a meeting about “the whole ongoing catastrophe” of their failed relationship and Harry’s quarrels with the press.

Harry accused his brother of “talking back the press story” about his American wife before a shouting match ensued that ended in a physical altercation, the book claims. He claims he gave the heir to the throne a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t talk to you when you’re like this.”

Describing what he claimed happened next, the former soldier insisted he was scared: “He put the water down, called me another name, then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.’