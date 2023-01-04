Prince Harry is ‘wrong’ that King Charles has shown ‘no willingness’ to repair relations

Prince Harry is ‘wrong’ that King Charles has shown ‘no willingness’ to mend relations and that his door has ‘always been open’, sources say – after the Duke suggested his father and brother were responsible for their continued split .

Harry claimed that a possible reunion with his family across the pond didn’t appear to be on the cards, saying his father and brother were “absolutely unwilling to reconcile.”

He made the claim in a trailer for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, which he did as part of the publicity blitz for his new memoir, Spare, due out next week.

But those close to the king say he has reiterated how much he loves both of his sons and has made it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always welcome to meet him.

Speak against the Telegraphthey pointed out that the monarch has maintained a line of communication with the Sussexes despite the many barbs they have aimed at the royal family.

They say he saw “huge glimmers of hope” in his interactions with the couple after the Queen’s death.

Talking to the Mirroranother source said Harry’s latest claim was “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”

They said: ‘It takes some courage to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when he was in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support .’

They also told the publication: “[The King] is sad that he has not had the chance to spend time with his grandchildren. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so.”

Prince Harry’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

However, suggestions have been made by some royal pundits that the already strained relationship between Harry and the rest of his family could become even more frayed following the release of his memoir.

Insiders fear the Duke of Sussex and his brother William, the Prince of Wales will ‘never reconcile’ after Spare is released, with the book set to contain sharp attacks on him and his wife Kate.

A source told it Sunday Times: ‘Overall I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family expected.

Everything is exposed. Charles comes out better than expected, but it’s especially hard for William, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers. Personally, I don’t see how Harry and William can reconcile after this.’

The memoir was written by ghostwriter JR Moehringer, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to charity by the Duke.

According to royal sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to live with the family this Christmas. Pictured: King Charles and his wife Camilla lead the royal family on a walk in Sandringham on Christmas Day

A promotional poster for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, to be released next week

A few interviews with Harry by CBS’ Mr. Bradby and Anderson Cooper, conducted at a rented ranch in Montecito, will be released before it is published next week.

In a trailer for the interview with Mr Bradby, the Duke of Sussex said he ‘would like to have my father and brother back’, adding that his family has shown ‘absolutely no willingness to reconcile’.

Harry says ‘it never had to be this way’ and refers to ‘the leaking and the planting’ before adding ‘I want a family, not an institution’.

He also says, in an obvious reference to the royals, “they feel it’s better to keep us as the villains somehow” – something that explains the frayed relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the firm. probably won’t help, which sources say is already “hanging by a thread.”

But a royal expert said Harry and Meghan need to learn ‘silence is common sense’ and that doing their dirty laundry in public is unlikely to help bring about the reconciliation the duke claims he wants.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said proclamations from the Sussexes in the press are not helping the fractured relationship.

“Harry would like to ‘get his brother back’ and ‘…his father back’, but he must be sure that it is not the way to spread the word about this catalog of misery.

It is feared there will be no chance of reconciliation after the publication of Harry’s memoirs. Pictured: Prince William, then Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 11, 2018

Further allegations of stories planted against them by the Palace in both interviews show how bitter he and Meghan still are, but while their fans may support it, there will come a time when even the media has had enough of exposure on this level.

Harry says in the CBS interview trailer, referring to the palace’s inability to protect them from false reports, that “there comes a point when silence is treason.”

“There is also a point, if they want a relationship, however far, with the royal family, when silence is common sense. When will the Sussexes learn of this?’

In a trailer of his interview with American TV personality Anderson Cooper, Harry was asked why he had not privately communicated his grievances with the family.

In response, he said: “Every time I tried to do it privately, there were briefings and leaks and stories planted against me and my wife.

‘Never complain and never explain is the family motto – it’s just a motto.’

He added, “She [Buckingham Palace] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom they will say they have contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

But the whole story is commentary from Buckingham Palace.

So if we’ve been told for the past six years, ‘We can’t make a statement to protect you,’ but you’re doing it for other members of the family, there comes a point where silence is treason. ‘

The clips appear to confirm reports that Harry will use his memoir to reveal details of disagreements between him and his brother the Prince of Wales, 40.

It comes after the Duke claimed in his Netflix documentary that William broke a promise never to leak stories or brief against each other after witnessing the fallout of such actions in their father’s office.