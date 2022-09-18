Prince Harry ‘”heartbroken” after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials stripped from shoulder of military uniform

Prince Harry has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ and after the Queen’s ‘ER’ initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform while he stood guard at her coffin – after Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the royal code.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, is said to have considered wearing a morning suit to avoid embarrassment when the monarch’s eight grandchildren performed a somber guard of honor at Westminster Hall last night.

William and Harry, both dressed in military uniforms, stood on opposite sides of their grandmother’s coffin. She were joined by cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn.

Harry, who saw action on the front lines during two missions in Afghanistan, had previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.

He received permission from King Charles to wear the livery for the wake at the Palace of Westminster.

However, the Duke of Sussex was devastated to find that his grandmother’s initials had been stripped from the shoulder of his uniform. The Sunday Times reports. The initials have not been removed from Prince William’s uniform.

His desperation was so great that Harry considered wearing a morning suit when they left to avoid the embarrassment.

It also came despite Prince Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, who kept the initials on his vice admiral’s uniform while the Queen’s children held a vigil Friday night.

A friend told the paper: “He is devastated. It feels very intentional to remove his grandmother’s initials.”

The ER initials were removed from Harry’s uniform (right), but remained on William’s shoulder (left)

William and Harry stood at either end of the Queen’s casket as her grandchildren kept watch last night

Prince Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, kept the initials on his vice admiral’s uniform

The eight gloomy grandchildren arrived at Westminster Hall, where they kept a vigil at the Queen’s casket

Mourners watched as the Queen’s vigil was held at Westminster Hall by her eight grandchildren on Saturday night

It comes amid hopes of reconciliation between the brothers after the Queen’s death, with the princes standing side by side as they walked behind her coffin as it was laid out on Wednesday at the Palace of Westminster.

It was a poignant moment that drew comparisons to walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin during her 1997 funeral.

That came after William and Harry formed an unexpectedly united front with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle during a walk outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

But sources close to the brothers are said to have said there has been “no meaningful rapprochement” so far.

They were dining with other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace when they received the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace this week.

However, conversations between the two are still largely through assistants rather than direct contact, despite the proximity of their homes in Windsor.

While Harry was driving with Meghan as he celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, they had a chance meeting with William as the Prince of Wales returned home after picking up his three children from school.

The brothers initially drove past each other, stopped, turned back and opened their windows to chat.

But while William understands the interest in the relationship with his brother, he is “only focused” on honoring the Queen.

Harry closely followed his brother as they led the Queen’s grandchildren to keep the vigil at the Queen’s casket last night.

Prince William wore the Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, The Garter Sash, The Garter Star, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and RAF Pilot Wings.

Harry, meanwhile, wore the Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, and Army Pilot Wings.

The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil next to their grandmother’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren arrived at Westminster just before 6pm, where they are holding a 15-minute vigil

Meanwhile, a source close to Harry said it was sometimes “uncomfortable” and “difficult” to be with his brother again this week.

And reconciliation would remain difficult as Harry’s memoir and the Sussexes Netflix documentary about the royal family linger.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex found out they were ‘uninvited’ to a Buckingham Palace state reception tonight for world leaders and foreign royals from reading press releases, sources say.

Harry and Meghan were initially invited, but the invitation was later withdrawn because the reception is only for working royals.