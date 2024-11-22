Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ over raising children away from family and friends in Britain

Prince Harry is reportedly dealing with anguish over the long-term consequences of his departure from the royal family, particularly as it relates to his children’s connection to their British heritage. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe shared insights into the Duke of Sussex’s emotional struggles, suggesting Harry feels a void despite accepting his roles as a loving father and husband.

talking to Woman MagazineLarcombe said: “Meghan’s dreams have all come true, but what about Harry’s? “He is now richer than he was, even more famous, and is surrounded by famous fans instead of the group of trusted people he once called friends.”

While Harry has found satisfaction in family life, Larcombe highlights the deeper personal sacrifices he has made. “The biggest change for Harry is having two children in his life and being able to play the role of loving father and husband, something he has always wanted.” he explained.

(Image: Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

However, Larcombe added“Although apart from that dream fulfilled, there is little he has really gained. No matter how he tries to protest, Harry will miss his family and friends in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are growing up without knowing the relatives he left behind.”

Harry and Meghan Markle, who left royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, have since built a life for their family away from the royal fold. His children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up primarily in the United States, far from the traditions and connections Harry cherished as a child.

The Duke’s move to the United States has allowed him to take on the private family role he always wanted, but the distance from his royal roots has not been without its emotional challenges. Larcombe’s comments reflect ongoing questions about Harry’s long-term happiness and whether his current life aligns with his personal aspirations.

As Harry continues to navigate his new chapter, the tension between his past and present remains a poignant reminder of the complexities of forging a path away from the royal family.



