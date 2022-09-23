Prince Harry ‘feared he would become a has-been once his nephew George turned 18’

The Duke of Sussex was ‘fixated’ on becoming a has-been when his nephew Prince George turned 18, a new book claims.

It is claimed that before he met Meghan, Harry had a ‘long-standing’ fear that he would be an ‘also-ran’.

This apparently compounded the frustration he felt when aides talked him down from things he wanted to do apart from William and Kate, the book says.

Extracts from Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low were published by The Times last night.

The book also makes allegations about Meghan’s treatment by staff. On one occasion, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have criticized a plan drawn up by a young female employee in front of colleagues.

William later tried to comfort the unnamed employee by saying she was doing a good job, and the woman broke down in tears.

After Meghan and Harry married, Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former assistant private secretary, joined their team as their interim private secretary.

The book quotes a source as saying she was also ‘bullied’ and nothing she did was ever good enough for the couple.

Excerpts claim a source once said: ‘Sam [Cohen] always made it clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.’

The Duchess’ lawyers denied in 2021 that Miss Cohen had been bullied and said the couple were always grateful for her support and dedication.

They have also long described such claims as ‘massively inaccurate’ and that the Duchess has ‘absolutely denied’ bullying anyone.

While an inquiry launched by Buckingham Palace concluded it would review how it handled bullying complaints, it did not say the Duchess had actually bullied anyone.

Opinion polls show an increase in support for the monarchy Support for the monarchy has increased after the Queen’s funeral, a poll shows. Some 47 per cent think Britain will be worse off if it is abolished, the survey of 1,000 adults found – up from 42 per cent who said the same in June. Only 22 percent said scrapping the monarchy would improve Britain, down slightly from 23 percent. The survey also revealed that 56 percent still expect the monarchy to last for at least another 50 years, up from 45 percent in March this year. The proportion who said Charles III would make a good king has risen from 49 percent to 61 percent, closer to the level of support for Prince William, who 72 percent expect will do a good job in the role when the time comes. Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos, which carried out the survey, said: ‘King Charles starts his reign with the majority of Britons optimistic that he will make a good king and an increased belief in the longevity of the monarchy.’

The book also details how Meghan clashed with her personal assistant Melissa Touabti over free gifts, including clothes, jewelery and candles, that some companies sent the Duchess.

Ms Touabti, who resigned just six months after joining the palace, followed the rule that members of the royal family cannot accept gifts from commercial organisations, but the book claims her approach ‘did not go down well with Meghan’.

The book will be published on October 6 by Headline Books.

In June, Buckingham Palace buried a report into allegations of bullying by the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal aides admitted for the first time that the results would never be made public.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time: ‘People suspected it was going to be buried and now it looks like it has been.’

The Daily Mail understands that even those who took part in the survey have not been told what the outcome is.

Palace officials would only confirm that their investigation had concluded and that “recommendations about our policy and procedures” had been taken forward.

Royal aides announced last March that they were launching an investigation into claims Meghan’s ‘demeaning’ behavior as a working member of the royal family drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the trust’ of a third.

Staff were said to have been left in tears and feeling “traumatised” – with some comparing their condition to having post-traumatic stress.

The royal house hired a third-party law firm, paid for privately by the family, to investigate the allegations in a move some predicted could heighten tensions between Harry and Meghan and the “establishment”.

The allegations have always been strongly denied by the Duchess, whose lawyers described them at the time as a ‘calculated smear campaign’.

Last year, a palace spokesman made it clear that the details of the allegations – which were brought to the attention of senior household staff at the time by Harry and Meghan’s concerned press secretary, Jason Knauf – would not be investigated.

But they said they would investigate how the “historic allegations of bullying” were handled by officials and whether any changes needed to be made to their HR policies and procedures as a result.

A spokesman confirmed that “if” these findings were to be published, they would be included in this year’s Sovereign Grant report – the official annual review of the royal household’s public finances.

But when he published the report yesterday, the Master of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, said of the inquiry: ‘There is nothing about this in the report.

‘As we said last year, this work was carried out privately and no Sovereign Grant money was spent on it.

“The audit has been completed and recommendations on our (HR) policy and procedures have been taken forward. However, we will not comment further.’