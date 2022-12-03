Prince Harry dresses as SPIDERMAN in hilarious Christmas message video for children

<!–

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has recorded a special Christmas video message for a charity for the bereaved of military children dressed as Spider-Man.

In a full Spider-Man suit, the Prince recorded the message for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers and wished them a Merry Christmas.

The video was played to more than 100 young children who have experienced the death of a parent who had served in the British armed forces.