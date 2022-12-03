Prince Harry dresses as SPIDERMAN in hilarious Christmas message video for children

Prince Harry Dressed As SPIDERMAN In Hilarious Christmas Message Video For Children Of Parents Who Died While Serving In The British Army
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has recorded a special Christmas video message for a charity for the bereaved of military children dressed as Spider-Man.
In a full Spider-Man suit, the Prince recorded the message for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers and wished them a Merry Christmas.
The video was played to more than 100 young children who have experienced the death of a parent who had served in the British armed forces.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, dressed up as Spider-Man to record a video message for the members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party