Prince Harry declines to say whether he will attend his father’s coronation in a new ITV trailer

Prince Harry has vacated whether he will attend his father’s coronation and attacked Prince William again in the latest trailer for his interview with ITV.

The Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby that ‘a lot can happen between now and then’ when asked if he will go to Westminster in June to see King Charles III crowned.

The new clip, released this morning, shows Mr Bradby questioning his friend Prince Harry about his decision to discuss his relationships with relatives in his autobiography, Spare, which will be published two days after it aired on Sunday night.

Excerpts leaked to the left-wing Guardian newspaper today reveal Harry claims he was assaulted by his brother in the kitchen of his London home in an argument over Meghan Markle, which William says was difficult and rude.

Asked if he would speak out on family matters, Prince Harry said: “I don’t know how silence will ever make things better.”

Harry has given his family another heartfelt encouragement in the latest trailer for his ITV interview, which airs Sunday night

Tom Bradby replied, “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after all?’ After all we’ve been through?’ Wouldn’t he say that?’

And then Prince Harry said, “He’d probably say all sorts of different things.”

In the clip, the interviewer also asks Prince Harry about plans for the coronation of his father, HRH King Charles, later this year, and his views on the monarchy and his role in it.

Tom: “If you’re invited to the coronation, will you come?”

Prince Harry refuses to say yes: ‘A lot can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to discuss and I really hope they’re willing to talk about it.’

Amid claims that Harry wants to overthrow the royal family, Tom asks him, “Do you still believe in the monarchy?” Prince Harry replies, “Yes.”

Mr. Bradby asks, “Do you think you will play a part in the future?” and Prince Harry says, “I don’t know.”

Tom then asks him, “Some people will say that you have been swearing all your life against invasions of your privacy and the accusation here will be that you are invading the privacy of those close to you without permission, now that will be the accusation to be.’

Prince Harry replies: “That would be the accusation of people who don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family informed the press.”