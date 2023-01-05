Prince Harry claims that King Charles did not hug him after Diana’s death

King Charles didn’t hug 12-year-old Prince Harry when he told his youngest son that his mother Princess Diana had been in a car accident, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir claims.

Prince Harry, 38, first revealed the moment he found out about the August 1997 Paris car crash in his long-awaited memoir Spare. He also revealed how he and William each have a lock of their mother’s hair, which was cut from her head by her sister Sarah shortly after her death, and remembers being introduced to Dodi Fayed, who is the “boyfriend” of his mother was, and whom he and William thought was a ‘pretty nice guy’.

The Duke writes of how the King made him sit on the bed to break the news of the car accident, calling him “my dear son” as he told how Diana had suffered head injuries that would not improve.

He writes, “What I remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry. Not a tear. My father didn’t hug me.’

Prince Harry (pictured with William and King Charles at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997) recalls the moment his father told him about the death of his mother, who he claims did not hug during the news. The revelation comes from his explosive new memoir ‘Spare’ released today in Spain

Harry remembers how the king examined “the folds of the old duvets, blankets and sheets” on the bed as he broke the terrible news – as Harry struggled to understand how bad the crash had been

When it dawned on Harry how serious his mother’s condition was, he remembers “silently begging my father, or God, or both” that it wasn’t true.

He recalls the King telling him there were “complications” with Diana’s condition after she was “seriously injured” in the crash.

Harry (pictured with Princess Diana and Prince William in 1995) revealed how he met Diana’s ‘boyfriend’ Dodi Fayed and thought he was a ‘pretty nice guy’

But at first, Harry remembers his 12-year-old self asking to visit his mother in hospital, before the King explained that her condition has “not recovered.” Although Harry says some aspects of his memory may not be entirely accurate. , there are things he remembers “clearly” all these years.

The heartbreaking memory of discovering his mother had died is in Spare, Harry’s explosive memoir due for release in the UK on Monday

While claiming that his father did not cry while breaking the news, he said that the king put his hand on Harry’s knee and claimed that everything would be fine.

After his father left, he remembers sitting alone while his brother William, whom he affectionately calls “Willy,” sat in a separate room.

Harry claims his memory “went through decades of effort to reconstruct that morning,” but after all this time he’s come to an “inevitable conclusion” — that he remained alone in the room until 9:00 a.m. the next morning when the piper started playing outside. .

Harry’s heartbreaking memory of his mother’s death comes as one of many explosive claims made by Spare, his highly anticipated memoir due for release in the UK on Monday 10 January.

The emotional passage comes after Harry speaks of Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed after he and William met him while vacationing with Diana in St. Tropez.

He recalled that the three of them had laughed a lot when they vacationed together before being introduced to Dodi.

Harry recalls seeing his mother light up in Dodi’s presence when he described the filmmaker as “sassy” – he seemed “nice” nonetheless.

He recalls a conversation he had with William about their mother’s new partner – and how they both agreed that as long as she was happy, they were happy for her.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry relives his memory of the days after his mother’s death and how he fought with himself to accept the truth of the situation. Despite being told what had happened, he remembered telling himself that his mother was just “hiding” and wasn’t really dead – a theory he revealed later in the book and often returned to for comfort .

He recalled that he and William were forbidden from watching TV so that they could be protected from news reports of Diana’s death.

After the King and Diana’s sisters went to France to identify Diana’s body, Harry remembers being reunited with his father and aunts in London.

When they arrived and met their Aunt Sarah (Lady Sarah McCorquodale), Harry remembered that she gave each brother a small blue box containing a strand of Diana’s blonde hair.

Still, Harry remembered that he didn’t believe the hair belonged to his mother, and convinced himself it belonged to someone else so he wouldn’t have to come to terms with the reality of her death.

In the book, he also reveals that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, who was known in the army as ‘Captain Wales’, wrote that he did not see the dead ‘as human beings’, but instead ‘chess pieces’ that he had removed from the board.

Harry, who flew an Apache attack helicopter on his second tour, said it was “not a fact that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either.”

He also sensationally claimed his brother William called Meghan “rude” and “pointed a finger at her” during a furious arrest after the Duchess of Sussex told Kate she must have “a baby brain because of her hormones.”

Details of the alleged altercation appeared in Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, which was published in Spain.

Harry writes that Meghan made the comment during the run-up to the Sussexes’ wedding in May 2018. After apparently upsetting Kate, Harry said Meghan apologized and insisted that’s how she talks to her friends.

In another extraordinary clip, leaked to the left-wing Guardian newspaper, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his sibling, which he says left him with visible injuries, including “scrapes and bruises.”

The furious argument allegedly broke out in 2019 in the kitchen of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

William allegedly labeled Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and insisted he try to “help” his younger brother during a meeting about “the whole ongoing catastrophe” of their failed relationship and Harry’s quarrels with the press.

Harry accused his brother of “talking back the press story” about his American wife before a shouting match ensued that ended in a physical altercation, the book claims.

READ MORE: