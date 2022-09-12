Prince Harry ‘ate dinner apart from his brother and father’ on the night the Queen died

Royal sources claim Prince Harry ate separately from Prince William and King Charles on the night the Queen died, just days before the feuding princes were reunited in a historic show of unity at Windsor Castle.

William and Harry have a well-documented troubled relationship, but the death of their grandmother caused the rivals to suspend their disagreements as they, with their wives, viewed floral arrangements bequeathed to the late Queen.

But a royal insider told Richard Kay of the Daily Mail that the feuding brothers didn’t see each other at all in Balmoral on the night of the Queen’s death – making their display of unity outside the castle even more extraordinary.

Rather than join his father, King Charles III, and his older brother at Birkhall, Harry stayed at Balmoral with the Queen’s other children; Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

“There were two dinners at the royal estate that night and there was a clear division: one was for the new king and his heir, the other for the rest of the family,” the source said.

On the historic night, the nation was plunged into mourning when the Queen died, Harry had to endure a race against time to be at his grandmother’s bedside before she died.

The Duke was due to speak at the Wellchild Awards in London that evening, but instead fled north of the border when news of the monarch’s serious health became clear.

With sadness on his face, he finally arrived in Balmoral at 7:52 p.m., more than an hour after the Queen’s death was confirmed in a short black-edged note from Buckingham Palace.

A royal source told the Telegraph‘s Camilla Tominey that Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, felt that “the focus should be solely on this period of deep mourning and nothing else. The focus should only be on his late grandmother.”

Royal sources say Prince William extended an ’11 o’clock olive branch’ to his young brother Prince Harry by asking him to join him at (pictured) outside Windsor Castle to pay tribute to their beloved grandmother

The joint royal strike – which came as a complete surprise to many – was agreed after 45 minutes of negotiation, according to a source

The ‘fab four’ reunite in Windsor to mourn the death of The Queen; it was the couple’s first time together in public since March 2020

The first thing the brothers saw of each other was when they were reunited after Prince William stretched out an eleventh-hour olive branch in text form prior to their carefully choreographed show of unity at Windsor Castle.

Harry swallowed his pride and even agreed to be driven by William as the princes put aside their differences in the name of their beloved matriarch.

Sources suggested that the historic walk between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry came only after lengthy negotiations that delayed Sussex’s arrival by at least 45 minutes.

In a scene that clearly entranced royal fans, the royals inspected the sea of ​​floral arrangements laid outside the gates of Windsor in honor of the beloved monarch.

The couples walked apart, William and Kate talking to people on one side of the road and Harry and Meghan talking to people on the other side of the road.

The surprise appearance would mark the first time the two couples have all been together in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

And it’s the first time William and Harry have been seen together in public since they gathered for the opening of the monument honoring their mother, Princess Diana.

A senior Palace source said of the meeting: ‘The Prince of Wales has previously invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales.

‘[William] thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.’

It comes days after King Charles III extended a very public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his maiden speech to Britain and the world as a monarch.

The new monarch said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the monarchy into crisis during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign after sensationally giving up frontline royal duties and moving to California two years ago – a saga that bridged the rift between Harry and his brother William hastened accusations of racism against the royals and claims the Firm failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

After their amazing interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry appeared on a mental health podcast to suggest that his father and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had all failed as parents – while the family was still mourning Prince Philip’s death. last summer. year.

Prince Harry was the first royal to be swept out of Balmoral by security in the back seat of a Range Rover the morning after the Queen’s death

King Charles III extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as monarch

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at St Paul’s Cathedral in June 2022

It comes as the Duke of Sussex paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, today, praising her “good advice” and “infectious smile” and calling her a “guiding compass” for her dedication to service and duty.

In a statement released today, which was reportedly delayed for a day in respect of the commemoration of the September 11 attacks, the duke also said he wanted to honor his father at the start of his reign as king.

Harry also referred to his ‘cute wife’ Meghan Markle; said he was grateful that the Queen had embraced her “beloved great-grandchildren”; and spoke of how he “cherished” the time he spent with the 96-year-old.

He said: ‘As we celebrate the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her devotion to service and duty.

She was admired and respected worldwide. Her unshakable grace and dignity remained true all her life and now her eternal legacy.

“Let’s repeat the words she spoke after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, words that can now offer comfort to all of us: ‘Life, of course, consists of last goodbyes as well as first encounters.’

The Duke of Sussex paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, as he thanked her for her ‘good advice’

He added: “Grandma, although this last goodbye brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all our first encounters – from my earliest childhood memories with you to the first time I met you as my commander in chief, to the first moment that you met my dear wife and embraced your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these moments I’ve shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not only by us, but by the whole world.

“And as for the first encounters, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice.

‘Thank you for your infectious smile. We smile too, knowing that you and Grandpa are now reunited, and both in peace together.’