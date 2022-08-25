Prince Harry arrives for a private flight in electric car – but Range Rover drops off his polo kit

Prince Harry was spotted arriving for a private jet flight bound for a one-day polo match – before the plane was stationary on the tarmac for at least 30 minutes as it waited for his staff to arrive in a gas-guzzling SUV to finish his polo outfit. to give.

The Duke of Sussex boarded the $9 million Bombardier Challenger 600 at an airport in Santa Barbara around 11 a.m. Wednesday to head to the event in Aspen to participate in a round robin tournament.

Harry, who regularly preaches his views on the “climate crisis” hitting the world, arrived at the airport near his $14 million home in Montecito in an electric Audi SUV.

But he then sat in the idling private jet for 30 minutes before the royal staff arrived at around 11:35 a.m. wearing his polo outfit in a black Range Rover.

Two men were then seen carrying Harry’s green gear bag and hammers to the plane in a golf cart before placing them in the cargo hold.

The private jet is owned by Florida-based businessman Marc Ganzi, an old friend of Harry’s and a polo aficionado.

The Ganzi family has previously played with Harry’s brother William and father Prince Charles in London several times and is already at the club in Colorado for the event today.

Ahead of the one-day event, Harry said he and his team were “delighted to return to the beautiful grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.”

Harry will join his friend Nachos Figueras at the event, where they will play on the same team during the round robin event.

The Prince and the Argentinian have played together on the same polo team in several matches over the years, with the polo star attending the royal wedding and being one of the first to meet his son Archie in 2019.

It’s unclear whether his wife Meghan Markle, 40, or two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be cheering the Duke on from the sidelines or whether they’ll stay home in their 9-bedroom mansion.

The couple has been criticized multiple times for being hypocrites for their use of private jets, despite preaching about “making a difference” and the need for “urgent action” to halt climate change.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at 11am at a Santa Barbara airport in the back seat of his Audi electric SUV and boarded the Bombardier Challenger 600

The staff arrived at the airport 35 minutes later, at 11:35 AM, to deliver the missing equipment. They drove a Range Rover to bring in his hammers and equipment, then his bodyguard rushed to the plane in a golf cart to make sure they arrived safely with the royal family.

Staff must rush to hand over the royal family’s forgotten gear bag and leave the private jet stationary on the runway for 30 minutes after Prince Harry arrived at an airport in Santa Barbra in an Audi electric car on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex had boarded the $9 million Bombardier Challenger 600, pictured, to attend a one-day polo event in Aspen with his long-standing polo star friend Nacho Figueras. They will battle it out as part of the Sentebale Team against the Royal Salute and the US Polo Assn teams in a round robin tournament

Harry and Meghan suffered a huge backlash in June after flying back to the UK for the first time since stepping down as senior royals to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee aboard a private jet.

The couple and their two children flew from Windsor to California on a Bombardier Global 6000, the same type of aircraft Harry was pictured on yesterday morning.

The jet can carry up to 13 passengers, and comes with its own ‘private cabin’ with a flatbed trailer and can travel over 6000 miles without stopping.

Harry’s hour and a half journey to Aspen would have emitted more than six tons of carbon dioxide for the one-way trip, and just over 12 tons if he took the plane on its return flight.

The prince has previously defended his use of private jets, insisting that 99 percent of his air travel is via commercial flights.

He claimed he was trying to offset the effects of private flights by offsetting his carbon emissions in 2019.

Harry took another jet from the American businessman to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup last year, where he boarded the $53 million Gulfstream jet to return home to Meghan and their two children.

The annual event is held at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, serving as the largest fundraising event for the charity to further its mission on behalf of young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

Sentable was founded in 2006 by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and works with children in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and Covid-19.

You could see Harry’s staff running with the equipment back to the plane in a golf cart and then stacking a bag and hammers in the cargo hold of the plane. A man turned out to be on the phone while an airport employee drove him to the luxury plane

The flight was delayed about 30 minutes due to the accident, waiting for the staff to return with the bottle green bag. But the plane took off shortly after the items were delivered to the cargo hold

Harry, 37, made the trip to attend a private Aspen Valley Polo Club event on Aug. 25, boarding multi-millionaire Marc Ganzi’s plane. The Ganzi family has previously played with Harry’s brother William and father Prince Charles in London several times and is already at the club in Colorado for the event today.

Climate experts believe Sussex’s journey from the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee to California resulted in ten times more CO2 emissions than if they had taken a commercial flight.

Their flight from Farnborough to Santa Barbara is said to have released nearly 60 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Despite the pair repeatedly preaching about the seriousness of global warming, their return trip to England and Harry’s foray to play polo means they’ve exceeded their annual carbon budget by more than 3400 percent.

In an effort to stop global warming, the Paris Agreement stipulates that each person’s carbon budget should not exceed 2.1 tons per year.

Harry and Meghan’s private jet travel this year alone, including their return flight to the UK, is equivalent to 72 tons of carbon dioxide – more than 36 times the advised limit.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan launched a new eco-travel project where vacationers would be “rated” by their green credentials.

At last November’s Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Harry and Meghan pledged that their Archewell foundation would be net-zero by 2030.

In a statement on their website, they said they have been “actively making choices to offset and balance their carbon footprint,” adding that they would look at “what they eat” and “how often they eat it.” .

In May last year, Harry said it was “quite depressing” that children were growing up in a world where their homeland was “either on fire or under water” and insisted that climate change must be tackled “at the source”.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle have previously been accused of hypocrisy for constantly using private jets, despite talking about ‘making a difference’ for the future of the planet and the need for ‘urgent action’