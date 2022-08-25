Prince Harry arrives at annual charity polo tournament in Colorado

The Duke of Sussex has arrived for an annual polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, to raise money and publicize his charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry, 37, who is currently living in his $14 million California mansion after leaving his royal duty, will play on the Sentebale team, alongside his longtime friend and the charity ambassador, Argentine polo player Nacho figueras.

They will face the Royal Salute and the US Polo Assn teams in a round robin tournament.

Argentine Ignacio Figueras (known as Nacho) has played polo with Prince Harry in several matches over the years, attended the royal wedding and was one of the first to meet his son Archie in 2019.

Looking classy, ​​Harry opted for a fashionable cream blazer paired with a white shirt and matching trousers for his outing today – that comes just days after his wife, Meghan Markle, released her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

It is thought that the Duchess of Sussex will not be competing in the polo match with her husband today, despite Harry playing regularly in LA for the past year.

Earlier today, Harry was seen arriving for a private jet flight bound for the polo match – before the plane was stationary on the tarmac for at least 30 minutes as it waited for his staff to arrive in a gas-guzzling SUV to drop off his polo outfit.

They boarded the $9 million Bombardier Challenger 600 at a Santa Barbara airport around 11 a.m. Wednesday to head to the event in Aspen to participate in the round robin tournament.

Harry, who regularly speaks out about the climate crisis hitting the world, arrived at the airport near his $14 million home in Montecito in an electric Audi SUV.

But he then sat in the idling private jet for 30 minutes before the royal staff arrived at around 11:35 a.m. wearing his polo outfit in a black Range Rover.

Two men were seen carrying Harry’s green gear bag and hammers to the plane in a golf cart before placing them in the cargo hold.

The private jet is owned by Florida-based businessman Marc Ganzi, an old friend of Harry’s and a polo aficionado.

The Ganzi family has previously played with Harry’s brother William and father Prince Charles in London several times and was already at the club in Colorado ahead of the event today.

Harry and Meghan have been called hypocrites multiple times for their use of private jets, despite preaching about ‘making a difference’ and the need for ‘urgent action’ to stop climate change.

Meghan, 41, will not be with Harry at his match today, Delfina Blaquier, wife of Nacho Figueras, confirmed on Instagram.

Delfina shared a photo of Meghan, Harry and herself from a previous polo match, writing: ‘So excited for today!! Giving back, helping others, embracing friendships and empowering our younger generations. I really encourage you to follow @sentebale.

“The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held annually and serves as the largest fundraising event for the charity to further its mission to benefit young people in Lesotho and Botswana. #SentebaleISPSPolo #PoloForGood – M will miss you today.’

Ahead of the match, Nacho posted a gushing post about the Duke on Instagram alongside a photo of the two playing together last year, adding: “I love playing with you and even more so as we raise money for this great goal.

“Thank you to everyone who supports this event today at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup which is held annually and serves as the biggest fundraiser for the charity to further its mission on behalf of young people in Lesotho and Botswana.”

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held annually at the Aspen Valley Polo Club and serves as the largest fundraising event for the charity to further its mission to benefit youth in Lesotho and Botswana.

Sentable was founded in 2006 by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The charity works with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and, more recently, Covid-19.

Prior to the event Harry said: ‘We are delighted to be returning to the beautiful grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers’ work on HIV, and named it after my mother’s favorite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, which stands for our dedication to always remember and advocate for those in need.

“We are all proud of the support we can give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to become strong, healthy, resilient and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are immensely grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our longstanding title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making this day possible.”

dr. Haruhisa Handa, founder of the international sports promotion association ISPS Handa, said Harry and Prince Seeiso’s work ‘has changed the landscape for the care of people suffering from HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and beyond’.

The outing comes days after Meghan released her first bombshell podcast Archetypes, in which she claimed a fire broke out in her son Archie’s room during a royal tour in South Africa in 2019.

Harry’s friend Nacho has long been a supporter of the Sussexes and vocally defended them in the press.

He appeared on Ellen’s show in September 2019 to announce that he would “defend his friends” with his life and has even launched a royal-inspired fragrance.

And in recent months, Nacho and Harry have put on a particularly tactile display as they played polo together at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Described by Tatler as “the David Beckham of Polo,” he now has a handicap of 6 goals and an estimated net worth of $30 million and has been modeling for Ralph Lauren since 2000.

Speaking about his friendship with the royal family, Nacho told Town and Country magazine in 2019: “What I like most about him is how genuine he is and how serious he is about improving the lives of children who are not the have had blessings that we have. had.’

The news of Harry’s final appearance comes days after Meghan released her first bombshell podcast Archetypes, in which she revealed some personal stories about her life with the Duke.

Among them was a claim that a fire broke out in her son Archie’s room during a royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

A royal expert said yesterday that the Duchess would have known that the ‘show must go on’ and that her engagements should continue after the situation with her son Archie

A royal expert said yesterday that the Duchess would have known that the “show must go on” and that her engagements should continue after the situation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline he doesn’t think the palace will be “undue concern” about what Meghan said about the fire incident.

Archie, then four months old, wasn’t in the room in Cape Town when a stove started smoking – but the incident left the Duchess of Sussex “shaken” and “in tears,” she told tennis star Serena Williams in her new podcast.

Others would remember the incident that happened on September 23, 2019 – and while they don’t remember there was an actual fire, the heater certainly smoked and was unplugged and dealt with.

Despite the upset, Meghan said in the Spotify podcast released yesterday that she was obliged to go through with official agreements, accusing those leading the tour of focusing on “what it looks like, rather than how it looks.” feels’.

And sources have defended the Duchess about the incident, saying it would have understandably raised concerns for any parent. The Sussexes were then moved to other accommodation while the tour continued.

There would no doubt have been an expectation for Harry and Meghan to go ahead with their engagement after months of planning on the spot – but as senior royals, the couple would have had the final say on going ahead.