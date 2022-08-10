Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation to receive award for advocating for Afghan refugees

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their Archewell Foundation, will be honored for their work as an advocate for Afghan refugees.

The couple, who will not receive the award in person, are also thanked for their “generous” donation to the Human First Coalition.

James Holt, Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, will receive the Partner Organization Award on their behalf at an event next week in New York.

The couple visited the city last month after Harry was announced as a keynote speaker at the UN and delivered a politically charged speech.

He criticized SCOTUS for its decision to repeal federal abortion protections, before the pair were seen dining at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca restaurant.

In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, US Senator Richard Blumenthal will also receive the Haji Abdul Rauf Service Award for his advocacy on behalf of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

The event will feature traditional Afgan food, music, performances and a bazaar, with $100 worth of tickets being donated to the organization.

Said Rauf, chairman of the Human First Coalition, founded the organization after he and his brother Anees Khalil were captured in December while working to help people flee the hardline of Afghan rulers.

As part of a holiday message in 2021, the couple singled out the organization as one of the few they’d decided to donate to, saying “Honoured and Protected Families.”

The couple used the announcement to wish the world “Happy Holidays” in 2021 and also pictured their daughter Lilibet Diana for the first time since her birth.

They said, ‘This year we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world. Archie made us a “Mommy and Daddy” and Lili made us a family.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to various organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

James Holt, Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation added: ‘It is an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a vital role in delivering much-needed aid and led to the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands worldwide.

“We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership.”

Biden announced a full withdrawal in May. Above, the president makes remarks on August 26 after 13 troops were killed at an airport in Kabul

Said Rauf, chairman of the Human First Coalition, said: “Both Senator Blumenthal and the Archewell Foundation helped us organize efforts to help Afghans left behind when the Taliban took Kabul.

“We can’t thank them enough for their support.”

After spending 105 days in Taliban captivity, Rauf and his brother were released in April after months of negotiations by the Biden administration.

They founded the Human First Coalition, which worked with the Digital Dunkirk movement to rescue those at risk of persecution by the Taliban.

His organization was involved in the escape of the Afghan translator who helped rescue Joe Biden from a remote valley in Afghanistan in 2008.

Aman Khalili — who helped U.S. troops rescue Biden after his helicopter crash-landed in a snowstorm when he was a U.S. senator visiting the country — made it through a harrowing journey that included multiple safe houses, Taliban checkpoints and tense moments where he almost turned around.

Current and former US officials say the US’s role as a trusted partner in international security has been compromised by this year’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which killed 13 soldiers and returned the country to Taliban rule.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest war in US history and started in 2001 by the Bush administration.

The US accused the Taliban-ruled country of being a safe haven for al-Qaeda, which carried out the September 11 attacks.

Ground operations have been winding down for years, but President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all remaining troops in the country in April.