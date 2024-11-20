Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix documentary release date is finally CONFIRMED:  New docuseries coming out very soon

The release date for the next season of Prince Harry on Netflix has been revealed, only this time it’s a polo documentary produced by the Sussexes.

The five-episode documentary series will showcase “fierce rivalries” and the “intense training” participants go through at the US Open Polo Championship.

Called POLO, the series from Archewell Productions was first teased in April when it emerged that Harry and Meghan have two non-fiction series in production with Netflix.

The other show will focus on Meghan’s love of “cooking, gardening and friendship.”

They are both part of the couple’s £80m multi-year deal with the streaming platform they signed four years ago.

It comes after the release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix in 2022, which covered their relationship and decision to step away from the Royal Family.

It became Netflix’s highest-rated documentary series in just one week.

Other works that are part of their deal include Live to Lead, a documentary series released on New Year’s Eve 2022, Heart Of Invictus which premiered last year, and an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, to which the couple owns the rights. . He reportedly paid $3.8 million.

Prince Harry plays polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023

William and Kate joined in the fun at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor last year.

Filmed primarily in Florida, POLO will be released worldwide on December 10.

Netflix said of the series: “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.”

“From a young player pushed to the limit by his demanding father, to a former golfer who has made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely considered the greatest players of all time, they all face intense personal situations and professional challenges as they compete for the coveted title.

Polo is known as “the sport of kings” and the Duke has practiced it for decades.

Queen Elizabeth II often cheered on Prince Philip, as did Princess Diana when Prince Charles played.

Biographer Andrew Morton described it as “a royal rite of passage” for female members of the Royal Family in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

The Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance with Prince Harry was at a polo match, as Kate greeted Prince William after the match with a kiss.

Harry’s new five-part Netflix documentary, titled Polo, will be released soon and will shine the spotlight on the sport’s world-class players.

King George VI introduced polo to the royal family and enjoyed watching and playing the game.

William and Harry have been playing since they were teenagers.

Following in their late mother-in-law Diana’s footsteps, Kate and Meghan have also been spotted on the sidelines watching their husbands play.

"It's a kind of royal rite of passage," Andrew Morton wrote in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Harry and William take part in a game at Tedworth Polo Club in Wiltshire to raise money for charity in 2002.

The Queen with her grandsons Harry and William watching a polo match in 1987.

Harry and Meghan kiss after the prince won a charity match in 2018

Prince Charles with his son Harry at a polo match in Cirencester Park, Gloucestershire, in 1999

Prince William, pictured with Prince Harry, aims for the ball during a match at the Beaufort Club in the Cotswolds in 2002.

“Some of the best (and most affectionate) photographs ever taken of Princess Diana were when she attended polo matches involving Prince Charles,” he writes.

Meghan watched Harry play polo in May 2017 at Coworth Park in Berkshire in what was to be their first public event together.

She applauded and cheered on the prince from the royal box at the charity match.

Harry “is by nature very optimistic as a person and always pushes the limits, always challenges people, and that’s how he plays polo,” professional player Malcolm Borwick told the Express.

Although he now lives in California, the Duke of Sussex still plays polo and, in April this year, his team won a match in Miami to help raise funds for Sentebale, the charity Harry founded in 2006.

William “is talented because he has had to overcome the fact that he is left-handed and has to play polo with his right hand,” one commentator told the Express.

Kate often watches her husband play in charity matches and the couple have been photographed kissing after a match.