Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children become HRH upon Queen’s death

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince after the Queen’s death – a title Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race.

His younger sister, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be princess after the death of the Queen and with her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, becoming king.

The rules set by King George V in 1917 mean that Archie and Lili — as the children of a sovereign’s son — now also have HRH style if they choose to use it.

During the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle described her “pain” when she claimed officials had denied Archie the title of prince and accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect him by refusing him 24/7 security.

When asked if it was “important” to Meghan that Archie should be called a prince, she said she has nothing to do with the “greatness” of official titles.

But she said it was about “the idea that our son isn’t safe, and also the idea that the first colored member in this family doesn’t get the same title as other grandchildren.”

In 2021, it was suggested that Charles – in an effort to limit the number of important royals – planned to prevent Archie from becoming a prince when he became monarch.

To do this, he will have to issue a Letters Patent that changes Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

Until that possibly happens or if it doesn’t, Archie and Lili will remain a prince and princess, whether their parents choose to use the titles or not.

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far in the line of succession.

What is the George V Convention? In 1917, the Queen’s grandfather issued a new patent on letters that limited the number of members of the royal family with HRH titles. These declared that ‘the children of a sovereign of these realms and the children of the sons of such a sovereign and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales possess the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness with their titular dignity of Prince or Princess preceded by their respective first names or by their other honorifics’. In 1917, the Queen’s grandfather issued a new letter patent that limited the number of members of the royal family with HRH titles This means that when Prince Charles became king, his grandchildren — including Archie — automatically became princes or princesses. It was also decreed that ‘grandchildren of the sons of such a sovereign in the direct male line … shall have and enjoy on all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of the dukes of these our realms’ (i.e. Lord or Lady for their first name).’ In addition, except as previously noted the style title or attribute of Royal Highness, Highness or Serene Highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess shall henceforth not be assumed or worn by any descendant of any Sovereign of these Realms.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a firstborn son of a future king, so he was not automatically a prince.

He could have used the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton before, or could have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But Buckingham Palace said the Duke and Duchess had personally decided that he would just be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

A royal source said after Archie’s arrival that the couple had chosen not to give him a courtesy title “at the moment”.

Meghan told Oprah that when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family had “expressed concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

The Sussexes stopped using their own HRH styles after stepping down as senior working royals for a life in Los Angeles, and later calls were made to remove their titles of Duke and Duchess.

If Harry and Meghan decide that Archie and Lili will be known as Prince and Princess, it will be in stark contrast to how Harry has always talked about the burden of having a title.

He repeatedly stressed the importance of being seen as normal and confessed in 2017 that he one day wanted to “get out of the royal family” – a wish that came true in 2020.

The former soldier said the time he spent in the military when he was “just Harry” was “the best break ever” and he had considered giving up his title.

Royal author Penny Junor said: ‘He would have loved to be a normal boy growing up, and found his title very difficult.’

The Duke is close to his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and may have taken their experiences to heart.

Junor added: “He looked at Zara and Peter and it was so much easier for them than for him.

He was constantly the center of attention. His friends were targeted when he did something wrong or misbehaved in any way.

“We didn’t know anything about Zara or Peter when they were growing up, because they were regular kids who went to regular schools and weren’t treated in any special way.”

Zara, who grew up as Miss Zara Phillips, was not entitled to an HRH because she was born in the female line as the offspring of a sovereign’s daughter.

She has said it was a blessing not to have a title.

‘I’ve been very lucky. My parents didn’t give us titles, so we were able to get a slightly more normal upbringing. Once you have a title it’s very hard to lose it,” she said.

The Queen, pictured earlier this week meeting Liz Truss in Balmoral, died this afternoon at the age of 96

The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, and son, Viscount Severn, as children of a monarch’s son, were allowed to be known as Princess and Prince.

But Edward and Sophie, with the queen’s permission, decided to use the courtesies of an earl instead.

Meghan said she and Harry wanted Archie to become a prince so that he would be safe and protected.

But being a prince or princess does not automatically mean that the royal bodyguards are paid by the taxpayer and that the Sussexes have chosen to live in the US.

Archie is technically the first Prince of Sussex in history and Lili the first Princess of Sussex.

The previous 19th-century Duke of Sussex – an eccentric son of King George III – had considered both his marriages illegal.

His mistress, Lady Augusta Murray, was not the Duchess of Sussex and his illegitimate son was simply Master Augustus Frederick d’Este.

However, Lady Augusta constantly referred to herself as a Duchess and a Princess, and the staff called her son Prince Augustus and her daughter Princess Augusta.

Ultimately, Archie will have the right to succeed Harry as the Duke of Sussex.