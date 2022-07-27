Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will NOT visit the Queen during Balmoral summer break’ 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not visit the Queen during her summer vacation in Balmoral, despite an invitation, it is alleged.

Her Majesty has reportedly asked the couple and their two children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, to stay at her Scottish residence and asked the royal staff to prepare.

It was said that the Sussexes would not have to spend time with other royals such as Charles and William.

However, the couple, who last went to Balmoral in 2018, wouldn’t plan on going to the Scottish Highlands estate in the coming months.

A Balmoral insider told: The sun“Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan and their children.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Another source is said to have said, “I’d be amazed if they showed up.”

The Queen is likely to spend the whole of August at Balmoral Castle and has invited her immediate family for a visit

It is clear that the couple plans to stay in the United States before the release of Harry’s memoir.

PageSix reports that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are not expected to join the Queen because they were not invited.

Harry last saw his grandmother during her platinum anniversary, where he reportedly only had about 15 minutes with her.

The Queen was seen in Scotland last week and will be spending the months of August and September on her Highland retreat where she will be joined by other family members including William, Kate and their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Balmoral has undergone a number of upgrades in recent years, including its Craigowan Lodge, which will have a wheelchair accessible lift in 2021.

The castle was bought by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852 for £32,000 and has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family ever since. She usually arrives at the estate in mid-July.

The Queen photographed the departure from Aberdeen last week as she was driven to her official Scottish residence Balmoral Castle for her annual summer retreat

Princess Eugenie previously told how Balmoral was ‘the most beautiful place on earth’.

She said in a 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety: ‘I think Grandma is happiest there.

“She really, really likes the Highlands – walks, picnics, dogs, lots of dogs and people walking in and out all the time.”

Representatives of the Sussexes have been contacted for comment.

News of Sussex’s possible visit comes just a week after the author of a new royal biography bombed the Duchess of Sussex.

Tom Bower, author of a new insider report on the royal couple titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, said the Duchess “thought the royal family would be like Hollywood.”

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain, he claimed that once Meghan realized the royal family was “a lot of work and little pay”, she stopped liking it.

The author said, “It’s wrong to say she was a famous actress, she wasn’t, she was a third-rate actress, Suits was only watched by a million people.”

During the interview, the author admitted that many of his sources were people who did not like Meghan, because she warned her loved one not to talk to him.

The author of a new bombshell royal biography today claimed that Meghan married Prince Harry to become famous – saying ‘Suits weren’t that popular’ (pictured on Suits in 2017)

Tom Bower, author of a new royal couple’s insiders report titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, said the Duchess of Sussex “thought the royal family would be like Hollywood” (pictured, showing their engagement in 2017 announced)

Host Ben said to Tom, “She was a very famous actress. She was highly regarded in Hollywood and Suits is a series that was streamed all over the world, so people knew who she was.”

Tom disagreed with the host, citing Meghan’s cover story with Vanity Fair while dating Prince Harry.

“Well, we won’t argue, but I don’t agree with you,” he said. The thing is, until she met Harry, even Graydon Carter, the Vanity Fair editor who commissioned the article, had never heard of her and never heard of Suits.

“He was just told that anyone who marries Harry will be famous and she was.”

“She told her father, ‘I want to be famous, I want to walk the red carpet,’ and by marrying Harry she has achieved exactly that ambition.”

The biographer went on to say that he believes the royal family has tried very hard to accommodate Meghan and include her in the family.

He claimed, “People were really excited by the fact that a mixed race girl was coming,” adding, “It would be a great development for the royal family.”

However, he said that ‘it went wrong’ and why it went wrong, he said he had ‘fully explained’ in his new book.