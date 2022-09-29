Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘want to delay Netflix series’, sources claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to edit their Netflix docuseries and delay release ‘until next year’ after the Queen’s death, multiple sources have told Page Six.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, who now live in their $14 million Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet – are working on a documentary as part of their $100 million . deal with the streaming service.

The production was previously expected to air in December, following the fifth season of The Crown on November 9, according to disclosure.

However, sources claimed the couple now want to edit the series, possibly delaying its release until later in 2023, as they appear to ‘tone down much of what they have said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales’.

A Hollywood industry source said: ‘There are a lot of talks happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.

“I wonder if the show could possibly be dead in the water at this point, are Harry and Meghan just going to shelve this thing?” they added.

A Netflix insider also claimed: ‘Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream by December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show done.’

It comes after The Mail on Sunday reported Harry has launched a last-minute bid to tone down his bombshell autobiography amid fears his final draft “might not go down too well” in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to edit their Netflix docuseries and delay release 'until next year' after the Queen's death, multiple sources have told Page Six

The Duke, 38, and Duchess, 41, of Sussex, who now live in their $14 million Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie, three and one-year-old Lilibet – is working on a documentary as part of their $100 million deal with the streaming service

The memoir had been signed off and ready for an expected autumn publication, but the Duke – who is writing the book as part of a nearly £40m three-title deal – has asked for some significant changes to be made.

His request can be seen as a sign that he is ready to take a more conciliatory approach to the rest of the royal family, but could cause problems for his publisher.

“Harry has thrown a wrench in the works,” said a source. “He is keen on refinements in light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking over the throne.

‘There may be things in the book that may not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It is by no means a total rewrite. He desperately wants to make changes. But it may be too late.’

Publication sources suggested the Duke may have had limited ‘wiggle room’ given a seven-figure advance.

Publishers Penguin Random House had already demanded a rewrite after the first draft was deemed “too sensitive” and focused too much on mental health issues, The Mail on Sunday understands.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Last month, Meghan hinted that the documentary she and Prince Harry are currently filming for Netflix could focus on their ‘love story’.

The production was previously expected to air in December, following the fifth season of The Crown on November 9, according to the publication.

In an interview with The Cut, the Duchess said that her five-year romance with Prince Harry is one of the ‘parts of her life’ that she has not yet been able to share with the public.

The couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, signed a reported $100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020, but that has yet to be released.

A documentary series about the Invictus Games has been confirmed. Meghan’s planned animated children’s series was scrapped as part of major Netflix cuts.

It had previously been rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning a fly-on-the-wall documentary series in the style of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

But it looks like it might be closer to a throwback to the royal romance.

“The couple has directly shot down rumors of a reality show, both in statements to publications and in conversation with me,” journalist Allison P. Davis noted in the article.

“But, Meghan explains, there is a difference between a historical documentary and a reality documentary.”

They have been seen with a film crew at a number of engagements, including the Invictus Games earlier this year

Cameras also followed Meghan and Harry during a visit to New York in September 2021

The Duchess continued: ‘The piece of my life that I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.’

The Duke and Duchess have been filming the Netflix documentary for more than a year after signing a widely reported $100 million deal with the streaming service.

They have been seen with a film crew at a number of engagements, including the Invictus Games earlier this year. The filming is believed to have taken place for their confirmed docu-series Heart of Invictus.

Last night, a royal biographer claimed Harry and Meghan may be worried they are being ostracized from the royal family after they were moved to the bottom of the palace website alongside disgraced Prince Andrew.

Links taking readers to pages dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously been placed about halfway down the page – below senior royals and above minor members of the family.

But after the website was updated following the Queen’s death earlier this month, Harry and Meghan have been moved down below Princess Alexandra and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine, neither of whom are working royals, have been removed from the page entirely.

“Harry and Meghan must be concerned that they are slowly being eased out of the royal image,” royal biographer Phil Dampier told The sun.

‘King Charles appears to be hesitating whether to give Prince and Princess titles to Archie and Lilibet. And the fact that they have been “demoted” on the Palace website is another indicator that they are not seen as working royals.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved to the bottom of the Royal Family website along with Prince Andrew

Links taking readers to pages dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously been placed about halfway down the page – below senior royals and above minor members of the family

It comes as King Charles largely plans a “lean” monarchy during his reign, believing the public will not want to pay for an ever-growing royal family.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousins, all remain on the side as they are still working members.

The Kents have completed more than 200 public engagements, all funded by the prince’s own household as opposed to the taxpayer.

The Sussexes were only moved down the page about 15 months ago, having previously sat under the Prince and Princess of Wales, to under the Wessexes and Princess Royal.

It follows claims the Queen was forced to put her foot down over Megxit and told the Saxons they were ‘either in or out’ at the fractious Sandringham summit where the royals decided Harry and Meghan’s future.

The explosive excerpts of the upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, were released by The times.

Dampier believes that King Charles and the Prince of Wales may also “feel the same way”.

Sir. Low wrote that it was the monarch herself who felt that unless the couple were willing to follow the rules that apply to all working royals, they would “not be allowed to carry out official duties”.

“There was a very clear perception: you can’t be in and out,” a source told Mr. Low. “And if you have that kind of clarity, it’s very hard to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 percent this way instead of 20 percent?’

That meant the compromise was taken off the table by the Queen, the author said.

Dampier believes the change to the website will make it clear that the Sussexes are not working royals ‘and cannot pose as semi-official royals’.

It is understood that the changes to the website now reflect the roles of the royal family as opposed to the line of succession.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said the change shows what Harry and Meghan ‘don’t do’ and how it is valued in the royal family.

The couple is still waiting to see if their two children will be given the titles of prince and princess.

After the Queen’s death, Sussex children are entitled to Prince and Princess and the HRH titles as grandchildren of the monarch.

But despite William and Kate’s titles being updated to Prince and Princess of Wales, Archie and Lilibets have yet to change.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘Updating live on a website doesn’t quite work. We will work to update the website as we get information.’