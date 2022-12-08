Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wage fresh war on Royals in Netflix series

<!–

Meghan and Harry declared war on the royals and the media today when their Netflix bombshell documentary was released.

The highly anticipated series will be released in two parts, with the first three episodes of the six-part docu-series now available to stream.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss Megxit, racism and their new life in California. It also opens with a sharp note that the Royal Family declined to comment on allegations in the show and reveals that it was completed in August 2022 – before the Queen’s death.

The episode opens with Harry filming himself at Heathrow Airport in March 2020 as he completes his final royal engagements before emigrating. His wife, in Vancouver, collapses on her bed saying, “I don’t even know where to begin.”

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background that said, “This is a first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never-before-seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the contents of this series.’

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series is out today as their war with the royal family and the media continues

King Charles and Prince William (pictured with Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales) are yet to know if they will respond to the show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York

Left-wing Oscar-nominated director behind Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series Liz Garbus, the left-leaning Oscar-nominated director behind the Netflix series of Harry and Meghan, has been working on projects about oppressed women for 25 years and has been “long admired” by the Duchess of Sussex. Ms. Garbus is known for her critically acclaimed revelations and documenting the stories of ‘survivors’, and was part of the finale of Handmaid’s Tale. Raised in New York by a civil rights attorney father, her career spans nearly 25 years, covering documentaries, true crime and high-end drama. Her notable titles include The Farm: Angola, USA; Bobby Fischer against the world; Love; Marilyn; and the fourth estate. The Duchess of Sussex previously suggested that the show was directed by left-wing filmmaker Liz Garbus “even if that means it might not be the way we would have told it”. She said, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it might not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we tell. We entrust our story to someone else, and that means it goes through their lens.’

Buckingham Palace is prepared for the worst after two trailers revealed the couple’s claim they had no protection from royal officials and that aides were actively leaking and “planting” stories against them as part of a “dirty game”.

King Charles and Prince William would be willing to comment on the series if necessary.

King Charles and Prince William would be ready to give a ‘quick and firm’ answer to any false claims in Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series – but William and his wife Kate probably won’t look into it themselves, according to sources.

The royal family believes the series will actually slim down on new revelations.

A source told The mirror“There’s a real sense in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there’s not much more to say.

“But preparations are made for all outcomes, especially if false accusations are made.”

Members of the now-defunct Sussexes household are also said to be “seething with anger” over trailers for the six-part documentary.

Officials from both Buckingham and Kensington Palace will watch the first three episodes of the series on Thursday morning.

But it is clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales will refuse to watch the first three episodes of the documentary.

An insider also told The Sun that the royals are reluctant to have a tit-for-tat battle over the series.

They said, ‘If there are parts that are plainly wrong, then it is only right that they be corrected.

“The trailers already contain some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn’t bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and keep going.’

But sources told the newspaper they are unlikely to comment until the full series is released – which is expected next Thursday.

Aides are believed to have been briefed by the King and Prince of Wales to provide a ‘swift and firm’ response if necessary.

“If anything needs to be responded to in the upcoming series, rest assured that the response will be swift and strong.”

It is understood that Netflix has offered senior royals a right of reply to give them a chance to respond to all of the allegations in the series.

But Buckingham and Kensington Palace both deny such an approach.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, have vowed that this is just the “beginning” and have previously spoken of “breaking down walls of oppression.”

Members of the Sussexes’ now-defunct household are said to be ‘seething with anger’ over trailers for the six-part documentary