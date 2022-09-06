Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down invite to visit the Queen, claims royal expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the UK for a ‘great sleepover’ at Balmoral with the Queen, a royal expert has claimed.

Author Katie Nicholl told GB News Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster that Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, “were invited at the end of August.”

She said: ‘The Queen always has this wonderful extended residence for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There’s a big sleepover in Balmoral, they were invited to go there.

“They have also been invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales and so far they have not.”

The US-based couple, who are thought to have returned to Windsor this weekend, are on a whirlwind European trip, having visited Düsseldorf today for an Invictus Games event, ahead of attending the WellChild Awards in the UK. on Thursday.

Katie said: “I know from sources close to the Prince of Wales that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get this relationship back on track, I think not least because as a father he want.

“He wants to see his children as a grandfather, but I think he is well aware that if there is a rift that also threatens to overshadow his future rule. There are other things at play here.’

The Sussexes are said to have arrived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday ahead of their European tour.

The property is just 100 yards from Cambridge’s new four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William and Kate spent the weekend with their children.

Although Harry and Meghan spent time less than half a mile from the Cambridges, the families are not expected to meet, in a decision that highlights the deep rift between the brothers.

Katie said: “I’ve been told that I don’t think William can forgive his brother for what he’s done and how he’s done it, in terms of not just leaving the royal family, throwing them under a bus and his treatment of the royal family today.

Meghan attended today’s event with the Duke of Sussex, 37, to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games, which were postponed due to the pandemic

Meghan looked effortlessly elegant as she walked the red carpet with her husband in a £245 cream knit top and £1,040 wide leg trousers

‘Continual. This threat of “what are they going to say now?”

She continued: ”Of course we will not get any official comment from the palace, because if it happens, it will be a closed meeting.

“But all I hear is that there is still a big gap and let’s not forget that Harry’s autobiography is yet to come. They may not want to see it because of the risk of something being leaked.”

The royal expert also revealed that she spoke to a person who helped organize the One Young World summit in Manchester last night, which was attended by both Harry and Meghan.

“I spoke to someone who was at the One Young World event, who helped organize it, who assured me that there was no Netflix camera at this event,” Katie said.

“She says it went well at last night’s event in Manchester, but I think the royal family is constantly aware that an autobiography is coming.

Meghan showed off her natural beauty while wearing understated makeup and a minimalist outfit as she arrived at the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event

Meghan beamed as she stood next to her husband Harry as they attended the event together

‘There will be a kind of documentary. They are very careful and have every right to be.’

In addition to not seeing the Queen, the couple also declined an ‘open invitation’ to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday home on the Balmoral estate.

The Prince of Wales told the couple they were “always welcome” at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed.

The insiders told The Mirror that Charles had thought the Sussexes staying with him would be “a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax.”

“But the invitation was turned down, as it has been before,” the source said, adding that Charles has not wavered in his efforts to establish a relationship with his son “despite the attacks that seem to come with greater force.” ‘

The couple’s journey comes amid Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the government over his safety in the UK. He launched legal action after being told he would no longer receive ‘the same degree’ of personal protection after stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

He said he did not feel safe under the current security arrangements that brought his family here and has offered to pay the British police to act as a bodyguard himself. Last month, he won a bid to file a Supreme Court claim against the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Queen would keep calm and move on, but a source told The Sunday Times she didn’t want to sit ‘in suspense’ all the time waiting for the Sussex’s ‘next atomic bomb’.

Another Palace source told the paper: “In the end they are knocking down the institution that put them in the position they are in – the longevity of that strategy is not sustainable.”

Harry and Meghan have taken part in several interviews since their departure from royal life, including their controversial meeting with Oprah, in which they accused the royal family of racism and said the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

Tensions rose further last week after an interview in which Meghan suggested that the Sussexes were forced to cross the Atlantic because “by existing, we disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy.”

Speaking to US magazine The Cut, she also claimed that her husband had “lost” his father, with sources close to the couple saying this was not a reference to Prince Charles, but to her estrangement from her own father.

Royal insiders have labeled the interview, in which Meghan also saw herself comparing herself to Nelson Mandela, as “insane” and expressed concern about the impact of their comments on the Queen.

Analysts argue that Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is expected to be out in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is also expected to destroy the monarchy.

The content of the tell-all memoir still remains a mystery, also for the royal family, who will read the book at the same time as the public.

Sources close to the Prince of Wales reportedly told The Telegraph last month that he had hoped his team would have received a copy of the book before it was published. However, they claim that neither he nor the Duke of Cambridge – or their lawyers – received any details about the book.