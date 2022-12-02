Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘may refer’ to Buckingham Palace race row, Richard Eden claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ‘referring’ to racing at Buckingham Palace when accepting their award in New York, the Mail’s Richard Eden claims.

The 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned after repeatedly asking a black guest at Buckingham Palace where she was ‘really’ from.

The incident came days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to be rewarded for their “heroic” stance against the royal family’s “structural racism” at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Dec. 6.

In this week’s Palace Confidential, Richard Eden, editor of The Daily Mail’s Diary, said: ‘I really think Harry and Meghan will love the racing at Buckingham Palace because it justifies their fears and what they’ve said before.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ‘referencing’ racing at Buckingham Palace when accepting their award in New York, the Mail’s Richard Eden has claimed

“It gives them evidence for their complaints. They get this human rights award, and Kerry Kennedy has said it’s because they stand up against racism and things like that. So we’ll see what they say when they take the prize.

“I hope not, but they may refer to the events we saw yesterday.”

Eden also argues on Palace Confidential that Lady Hussey does not deserve the disgrace she has received.

“You have to take it into account, I think people definitely move with the times, it’s a different generation,” he says to the program.

“We are all products of the generation we grew up in and sometimes you can feel a little lost when the culture suddenly changes.”

Royally confident and author Gyles Brandreth shares his thoughts on the subject.

He tells Jo Elvin that both the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were not in favor of discrimination.

Gyles shared an anecdote, saying he once heard Prince Philip tell a dinner companion to end their conversation.

Gyles said: ‘I remember an incident in the 1970s or 1980s where I was attending a private dinner with the Duke of Edinburgh, and someone across the room was telling a story that was insipid.

Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail’s diary, said Harry and Meghan ‘will love the racing at Buckingham Palace’ as it ‘confirms what they have said before’

“It wasn’t a racist story, but it wasn’t acceptable. Today it would not be acceptable. Then it was probably acceptable.

“But when he half heard it, the Duke of Edinburgh turned on this man, who was a friend of his, and said, ‘No more of that. I don’t like it.'”

It comes as it emerged Lady Hussey has offered to personally meet the British charity campaigner who accused her of racial ‘abuse’.

Friends told the Mail that the late Queen’s 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting, who was held by the king in an honorary capacity, has reiterated her wish to apologize directly to Ngozi Fulani.

Sources also clarified that, contrary to suggestions that the charity’s founder had not heard from them, palace officials had been in touch through a number of channels, including Safe Lives, the domestic violence charity, which invited her to attend. expressed their “deep” regret for the “unacceptable” comments and were eager to talk to her when she felt ready.

Miss Fulani says she felt ‘violated’ after Prince William’s godmother, who was the late Queen’s right-hand man for 62 years, ‘questioned’ her about where she was from at a Palace reception on Tuesday, despite her clearly had made that she was British

They will continue to do so, but it is clear that they have not yet heard from Miss Fulani, who has given several media interviews about the incident.

Sources say they hope she contacts the palace to discuss her experience directly in the hope that they can work with her when she is ready, and apologize personally.

Elsewhere, most of the program focused on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to the US.

Officially, the main reason the Prince and Princess of Wales are in the US is to promote the Earthshot Prize – unofficially they are waging war for the hearts and minds of the American public.

After Ms Fulani published details of their conversation on social media on Wednesday, supported by witnesses, Buckingham Palace announced she was stepping down from her honorary post as ‘Lady of the Household’ and deeply apologized for being offended

That is the view of veteran royal writer and editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail, Richard Kay, who says the royal family is well aware that their prestige in the US has fallen sharply since the acrimonious departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family.

William and Kate were “hoping for what they wanted to achieve with the trip to the US without any distractions,” Richard said.

He explained, “There is nothing more competitive than the Royal Family. William has now become quite a mature performer on the foreign stage.

“Still, it’s uncomfortable for him that little brother Harry shows up in New York within two days of his departure from Boston, where there will be a more glamorous event for him and Meghan to attend.”

Meanwhile, the royal experts said it was “so important” for the House of Windsor to “reclaim some of the love that existed in America because of the Queen and Diana”

Meanwhile, Richard Eden added: “It’s a stark contrast to that victim culture and the endless moaning we see from his brother and his wife.”

Richard Kay said, “Earthshot is great in many ways, but that’s not the main reason why this is an important journey for the royal family as an institution.”

“America has sort of been surrendered by the family since Meghan and Harry’s feud and their allegations in the Oprah Winfrey interview.

“This is so important for the House of Windsor to try and reclaim that love that existed in America for years, largely because of the Queen, of course, but also because of the late Princess Diana, who was also a hugely popular figure.

“I think Americans are going to be a little conflicted, they loved Diana, they love her sons, but one son is thrown against another, so how this journey plays out is incredibly important to the good of the monarchy on the planet. long-term.’

About that trip, Rebecca English, editor-in-chief of The Daily Mail, sends a special message from Boston expressing her thoughts on how the trip is being received.