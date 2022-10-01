Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are hunting for new estate in California’s Hope Ranch community’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a new home in a gated community in California because their existing $14 million mansion “doesn’t accommodate them adequately.”

Rumors swirling around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim that the royal couple have outgrown their Montecito mansion and are eyeing property in the nearby community of Hope Ranch, where luxury homes fetch $22 million. The news-press of Santa Barbara informed.

Hope Ranch is about 10 miles away and has a number of high-end amenities including a country club, golf club, tennis court, and equestrian trails.

The News-Press reported that the couple may have already purchased property there, but they were unable to confirm any purchases. It’s unclear if the couple is looking to buy a house larger than their current mansion or a smaller property.

While Montecito is home to a number of celebrities, including Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston, the affluent private neighborhood of Hope Ranch would serve as a quieter community for the royals and their two children.

Speculation about Harry and Meghan’s desire to move in comes after police installed license plate scanning cameras near their mansion amid a spike in crime in the neighborhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to get rid of their Montecito home (above), just as police reported the installation of new security cameras to combat rampant crime.

In an email to residents, including the duke and duchess, the Montecito Association said the cameras were being installed “in response to the crime against high-value property we have experienced recently,” it reported. Sun.

“The crimes are being committed by sophisticated gangs of thieves outside the area,” the email continued.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had their own scare in May, when police were alerted to two intruders in their home over a span of 12 days when the family was believed to be home.

According to police records, an intruder was reported at Meghan and Harry’s home on their wedding anniversary, May 19 at 5:44 p.m.

Less than two weeks later, at 3:21pm on May 31, just hours before the couple were to take a private jet to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, another intruder was reported.

According to The Sun, Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff Craig Bonner said in an online meeting with locals that authorities were having “some trouble with professional thieves.”

“We want these cameras to work as quickly as possible to capture these people as they come and go from the area,” Bonner told residents.

Montecito police are installing solar-powered cameras, which cost $2,500, to see who is in the area when a crime is reported. The royal couple have seen two recent break-ins at their mansion in the community.

Given the increase in crime in the area, Harry and Meghan may choose to move to a safe neighborhood while they remain in Santa Barbara.

The unincorporated town of Hope Ranch has a population of about 2,200, according to the US Census.

The small but thriving community boasts a members-only country club, golf club, tennis courts, picnic areas, and a network of equestrian trails, with about 10 percent of the population owning their own horses.

Hope Ranch residents also have access to their own private beach and walking trails.

Harry and Meghan bought their existing property in June 2020, four months after the so-called ‘Megxit’ deal saw them resign from the royal family.

They’ve since signed deals with Netflix and Spotify for a rumored total of $135 million, and Harry is also said to be in line for an additional $20 million to release his autobiography.

Reports suggest the prince wants to edit the book after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 96 last month and his father, Charles, ascended the throne.