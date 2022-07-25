Prince Harry and Meghan make $5,000 donation to a GoFundMe page

Prince Harry and Meghan made a $5,000 donation to a GoFundMe fundraiser in the name of their children Archie and Lilibet.

The fund was created on behalf of the Zajfen family, from Los Angeles, who tragically lost their nine-year-old son George.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, 42, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the sudden death of her young son and said she will try to carry on for the sake of his “beautiful twin sister.”

Former model Kelly is a co-founder of Alliance of Moms, an LA “community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting teens in LA’s foster care system,” and also runs an environmentally conscious children’s clothing brand.

It’s not clear how she’s connected to Meghan and Harry, but the Duchess’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland have also made a $1,000 donation to the grieving family, suggesting they could be old friends. .

The fund was established on behalf of the Zajfen family, of Los Angeles, who tragically lost their nine-year-old son George (LR George, Kelly, Lily, nine, father Julian)

The mum of two wrote on her Instagram: “My sweet baby boy. My world is falling apart into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. To walk. Function. To sit. Stellage.

“You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest.

“You have left this earth and left so many people who loved you. I don’t know how to proceed. How I can function. How I can be the light and ever have joy again, but I’m going to try.

The entrepreneur, who is also mother to nine-year-old daughter Lily with husband Julian, said she will “try hard for your beautiful twin sister.”

Prince Harry and Meghan donate $5,000 to a GOFundMe page under the names of their children Archie (left) and Lilibet (right)

Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson and wife Tracey Kurland also made a $1000 donation to the grieving family

$29,574 has already been raised from the $50,000 goal and many people have also donated anonymously

“I can’t understand it,” she added.

Family friend Kate Jefferson decided to organize on behalf of the fundraiser from the grieving family to help with “funeral arrangements and everything else the Zajfen family needs during the transition from this tragedy.”

She wrote: ‘My name is Kate and I am raising money for the Zajfen family so they can mourn the loss of their sweet angel boy, George.

“He was the happiest, nicest boy on earth. George’s heart was compassionate, his smile infectious, and his love for his twin sister and parents was palpable.

“This unexpected loss is beyond devastating and the Zajfen family will take time to even begin to heal.

On her Instagram, the mother of two wrote that her ‘world has fallen into a million pieces’

She continued: ‘No parent should have to lose a child, and no child should suffer the loss of its twin brother. Our hearts are broken for Kelly, Julian, Lily and their entire family.

“The pain their friends and online community feel is immense, and we want to help relieve the Zajfen family in any way we can as George’s funeral and celebration of life are planned.

“Kelly and Julian are two of the most generous, philanthropic people and now it’s our time to give back to them.”

Kelly is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Alliance of Moms, whose mission is to support pregnant and parenting teens in LA’s foster care system, helping them build a more positive future for themselves and their children.

The mother documented her family life with her children on the Instagram page @_heartmom_.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, she posted a series of heartwarming photos of George.

In one photo, she was seen holding George’s hand, while in another, the mother-son duo share a sweet kiss.

George’s cause of death has not been released.

$29,574 has already been raised from the $50,000 goal and people can donate via the link: https://gofund.me/9520cfbf