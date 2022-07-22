Prince George sports a blue £39 J.Crew top for his ninth birthday portrait

His mum, Kate Middleton, is known for her love of High Street bargains – and Prince George seems to follow suit when he wore a £39 polo shirt from J.Crew for his ninth birthday portrait.

The grinning youngster wore the short-sleeved garment as he posed for the photo on a family trip to a British beach earlier this month after he and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, broke up. from school.

With a neat button-up collar, the casual t-shirt added to the casual feel of the photo, which was taken by the young royal’s mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40.

With tousled hair and smiling, Prince George just couldn’t look happier in the official photo released today to celebrate his ninth birthday (pictured)

Prince George wore a £39 polo shirt from J.Crew (pictured) for his ninth birthday portrait

George and his sister Charlotte have left Thomas’ Battersea Prep School in south-west London and are starting a new coeducational prep school in Berkshire with their younger brother Louis in September.

The Cambridges are starting a new life in the county, moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate in the coming weeks to settle in before the start of the academic year.

George – who posed in his birthday photo with a sandy shoreline and water behind him – would grow up to be a happy, polite and content boy who is ‘obsessed’ with football and loves being in the fresh air.

The Queen ushered in her great-grandson George’s birthday today by sharing a photo of the two together during the anniversary celebrations.

Her Majesty’s official Royal Family Instagram account posted this morning: ‘Happy 9th Birthday Prince George!’ along with a festive cake emoji.

The 96-year-old queen, affectionately known as ‘Gan Gan’ for the young royal, shared a photo to Instagram last month of the two standing together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account posted this morning: ‘Happy 9th Birthday Prince George!’ along with a festive cake emoji

It was followed by a message from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall who shared an ice cream emoji and wrote: ‘Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!’

The 96-year-old king, affectionately known as ‘Gan Gan’ by the young royal family, also shared a photo last month of the two standing together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant in The Mall.

It was followed by a message from Prince Charles, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 75, who shared an ice cream emoji and wrote: ‘Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his aunt and uncle, have not yet shared a public birthday message with the little royal family.

George has made several public appearances of late – including a visit to the Wimbledon Men’s Finals – as part of a very gradual introduction to public life.

His eventful few months included performing with his siblings during the extended bank holiday weekend in June that celebrated the Queen’s platinum anniversary.

The young royals were seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony as they watched the planes fly by before sitting in the royal box with their parents during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The little royal joined other members of The Firm at a number of anniversary events last month (pictured, at Trooping the Colour)

While attending the Wimbledon men’s tennis final with his parents this summer, George greeted ball boys and girls and servicemen in the Millennium Building, alongside Kate and William.

When asked if the young prince is coming to Wimbledon, Kate said to her son: ‘Is this your first time? That’s it, isn’t it?’ to which he replied, ‘Yes.’

George was also asked who he would support and seemed too shy to answer, so William looked at him and whispered ‘Djokovic’ before adding, ‘We’ll see how long it takes. He will support the winner.’ The young prince later held the trophy won by Novak Djokovic.

Friends say William and Kate are determined to raise their son with knowledge of and respect for the role he was born into, but balance that with his ability to “just be a kid.”

Known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones, the Duchess of Cambridge is an avid amateur photographer.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born at 4:24pm on July 22, 2013, in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, weighing 8lbs 6oz.

A day later, he made his public debut for the world media on the steps of the hospital, wrapped in a white merino wool scarf, cradled in his mother’s arms.

A great-grandchild of the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror acquired the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then of his father, William.