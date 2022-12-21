Prince Frederik shows off tattoo in Australian holiday snaps with Crown Prince family in Sydney

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surprised royal fans the world over after showing off the shark tattoo on his leg during a run with his wife Princess Mary and son Prince Vincent in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

While many don’t know about them, the 54-year-old Danish royal has two tattoos: one on his right bicep and another on his calf.

Both are symbolic of his time spent with the Danish navy’s elite soldiers.

The shark tattoo on Prince Frederik’s leg was first seen in 2005, when Frederik was still in the Danish Elite Forces.

The tattoo is the insignia of the Danish Navy’s elite frogman corps with speculation it was chosen as a form of tribute.

The Frogman Corps which is directly below the Danish Navy’s Operational Command are an elite unit of professional divers and commandos that are tasked with assaulting enemy ships, advanced force and maritime anti-terrorism tasks amongst others.

The second tattoo meaning ‘pingu’ is a reference to the nickname the Prince earned upon completing his training to become a badged Frogman.

The course is a difficult series of nine stages across nine months which consist of a series of tasks including a scuba diving course, a survival course and a combat swimmer course.

An approximate 500-600 applicants begin the course but less than a dozen generally complete the nine months.

Prince Frederik’s grandfather, King Frederik IX who ruled Denmark from 1947 – 1972, also had numerous tattoos on his torso and arms of birds and dragons which he had gotten during his time with the navy.

Crown Princess Mary paid tribute to her laidback Aussie roots by wearing a relaxed linen shirt when she was pictured with her family at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Monday (pictured)

The Danish prince and his family arrived in Australia last week to spend Christmas Down Under for the first time in years.

The trip to Australia marks the Danish royal family’s first official visit Down Under since 2013, although Mary made a ‘secret’ trip to Melbourne in 2021 for her 50th birthday.

The visit this time is a private trip, meaning Mary and her family are not in Australia in any official capacity.

A statement from the royal household read: ‘In December, the Crown Prince’s family will travel on a private Christmas holiday in Australia to celebrate the holiday with HRH the Crown Princess’s family.

‘It has been five years since the Crown Prince coupled together with their four children last visited the Crown Princess’s homeland.’

She was accompanied by the future king of Denmark Prince Frederik and their four children – Christian, 17, Isabella, 15, and twins Vincent and Josephine, 11 (all pictured)

The royal was also pictured at Shell House, a bar and restaurant inside a historically significant palazzo-style building in Sydney with security guard Mourad Ayat (both pictured)

It is expected that the royal family will be spending Christmas with the Donaldson family in Tasmania, where Mary was born.

It is believed the family will stay at Government House in Tasmania, where they resided during their last visit.

However, they have spent this week in Sydney, during which time the family have been pictured at Sydney’s Bondi beach on a walk with Mary’s best friend and bridesmaid Amber Petty.

Princess Mary has also made time to drop in at Sydney’s Shell House restaurant, a bar and restaurant inside a historically significant palazzo-style building in Sydney.

She posed alongside security guard Mourad Ayat on Friday, who shared a photo of the pair together on Facebook.

The royal is understood to have dined at the establishment, which offers locally sourced produce.