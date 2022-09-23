Prince Edward visits troops on deployment in Estonia and Germany to thank them for service to Queen 

<!–

Prince Edward visited troops on deployment in Estonia and Germany this week to thank them for their commitment to the late Queen.

The Earl of Wessex was photographed greeting crowds in Paderborn, Germany, today – just days after his late mother’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

In an Instagram post about his trip, the royal family said he thanked troops stationed in both countries for their service to Her Majesty.

A series of photographs released by Buckingham Palace show Edward signing the town hall’s golden book in Paderborn ‘to commemorate Her Majesty’s visit in 1977’.

It comes as King Charles continues to privately mourn his mother at the Balmoral estate, where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side – while other royals including Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton have all returned to work .

The statement added: ‘The Earl of Wessex visited troops on deployment in Estonia and Germany this week to recognize their service and their commitment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth throughout her life.

‘His Royal Highness is Royal Colonel of the 2nd Battalion The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

‘In Paderborn, Germany, The Earl met residents and watched tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth from the local community.

‘To commemorate Her Majesty’s visit in 1977, His Royal Highness also added his signature to the Town Hall’s Golden Book.’

In the pictures, he appeared to greet crowds of royal fans who were happy to chat with the earl

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest child, was heavily involved in Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday and committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

He attended both with his wife Sophie and children Louise and James.

The Earl of Wessex attended funeral processions in both London and Windsor.

His return to work came as several members of the royal family attended a series of engagements.

Prince Edward appeared in good spirits during the outing earlier today, and was snapped beaming as he chatted with Paderborn Mayor Michael Dreier in Paderborn

The royal family were not expected to carry out any official duties during their period of mourning, having been under the world’s gaze for more than a week as they carried out ceremonial duties following the Queen’s death.

Yet royal duties began earlier this week for William, with the father-of-three giving his first speech since his grandmother’s passing with a pre-recorded speech at the Earthshot Prize summit in New York. The prince was due to attend, but canceled his trip after the queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace says a small number of engagements will be carried out during royal mourning to thank those involved in the delivery of HM Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and associated ceremonial events, and to recognize the service to the King and country of those who are posted abroad.

William and Kate aren’t the only royals getting back to work in person; Princess Anne, 72, stepped out at Portsmouth Naval Base, where she shook hands with Royal Navy personnel taking part in the procession. It is her first engagement since she attended her mother’s funeral on Monday.