Prince Edward says Queen’s death ‘has left an unimaginable hole in our lives’ in heartfelt tribute

The Earl and Countess of Wessex paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, and his wife Countess Sophie released a statement thanking Queen Elizabeth II for her years of service.

The royal couple said the Queen’s death last week had left an “unimaginable void in our entire lives.”

In a statement published by Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward said: “As a family, we grew up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the nation, its realms and the Commonwealth.

“While it was wonderful to have spent time saying goodbye to us in Balmoral in private, now is the time to give others the opportunity to say goodbye.

“We have been overwhelmed by the wave of emotion that has swept over us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect for such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. .

Prince Edward and Countess Sophie, pictured with the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2019, said the monarch’s death had left “an unimaginable hole in our entire lives.”

“And now we’re here for her, united in sorrow. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.

‘The death of the Queen has left an unimaginable hole in our entire lives. Sophie and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities their grandparents loved so much.

“Since my mom let us spend so much time with her, I think she also enjoyed watching those passions blossom.

Those times together, those happy memories, have now become immensely precious to each of us.

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished, even as the baton she has carried for the past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles.

‘Long live the king.’

The Duke and Countess of Wessex took part in the procession of the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall earlier this week

Yesterday Prince Edward and Countess Sophie greeted mourners in Manchester as thousands paid tribute to the Queen.

On Wednesday, the couple was part of the procession that carried the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

In Manchester, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, met Josh, a young mourner waiting to see her with his mother, Sue.

Sue talked about the moment they met and said, “She just said ‘nice to meet you, do you want me to bring you flowers?'” Then Josh said “can I have a hug?” They hugged and then he asked for a photo. The bouquet is signed by Josh, but it also has my name on it.’

When asked what the moment felt like, Josh – who is nonverbal – replied, “Happy.”

Edward and Sophie, along with their children, Lady Louse and Viscount Severn, paid tribute to the Queen at Westminster Hall earlier this week.