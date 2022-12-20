Prince Edward looks dapper with vintage-inspired glasses

Prince Edward looked particularly good as he attended the Royal Family’s Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle today.

The Earl of Wessex, 58, debuted a pair of vintage-inspired brass glasses as he drove to the event with his wife, Sophie Wessex, 57, looking tanned and relaxed in the back of their car, where she sat with their daughter Lady Louise, 19.

Dressed in a handsome gray coat, Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son looked refreshed as he headed to lunch hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

This year’s annual dinner saw the whole family come together in the biggest reunion since the Queen’s funeral in September – and it was the first time the traditional gathering had taken place since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Edward seemed deeply concentrated as he kept his bespectacled eyes on the road upon arrival.

The royal opted for a gray and blue winter coat, which he wore over a suit with a crisp white shirt and tie.

Prince Edward, who was last seen with Sophie at the Royal Variety performance on Dec. 1, looked well rested and refreshed for today’s family event.

Prince Edward may have been looking forward to some fun family time and glowing with positivity as he warmed up a gloomy Tuesday in December.

Sophie sat in the back of the car putting on an animated display as she leaned over his seat to chat with her prim husband.

She styled her blonde locks in a shiny hair dryer tucked behind her ear. Like her husband, Sophie’s skin glowed, with just a hint of bronzer highlighting her tanned complexion.

Dressed in a stylish light brown coat, she accompanied a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings.

The couple was joined by their daughter, Lady Louise, whose blonde locks were styled in a beautiful cascade of curls pinned at the back of her head.

The royal teenager appeared to be wearing a crimson dress for the festive occasion. Her brother, Viscount James Severn, 15, was not present in the car.

Charles and the Queen Consort treated dozens of family members to a sit-down turkey lunch today – after the King hosted his first annual Christmas meal for the wider royal family as monarch at Windsor Castle.

Queen Consort Camilla was all smiles as she left Windsor Castle after the celebratory luncheon

Meanwhile, King Charles was the first member of the royal family to arrive today for the celebratory occasion

Dozens of royals attended, with the Queen Consort and Earl and Countess of Wessex among the first to arrive, but notable absentees included Prince Harry and Meghan and their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who remain in the US.

The turkey and trimmings luncheon usually took place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the monarch departs for Sandringham for the holiday season.

