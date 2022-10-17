Prince Christian of Denmark 'has one more year of freedom' before he turns 18, expert claims

Prince Christian of Denmark’s life will change ‘significantly’ from next year when he turns 18, a Danish royal expert has said.

The eldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and third in line to the throne celebrates his 17th birthday today, after what has been an extraordinary month for the Danish royal house.

Following Queen Margrethe’s decision to strip Christian’s cousins, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, of their royal titles, the family was embroiled in a dispute between Prince Joachim and the rest of the family . .

As the dust seems to have settled, royal historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen has told a Danish publication. BT that Prince Christian has only one year left to enjoy the ‘freedom’ he currently has before he turns 18.

Prince Christian of Denmark (pictured in a picture posted on the Royal Household’s Instagram account) turns 17 today and a royal expert has warned he has just one more year to enjoy the freedom he currently enjoys

Prince Christian (second from left with his father, Crown Prince Frederik, grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, mother Crown Princess Mary and siblings Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine) gets more responsibility when he turns 18

Lars said: ‘This is the last year where he has his freedom to do what he wants. He will be reasonably protected on a daily basis. There is an important distinction when he turns 18.’

The publication explains that the Danish royal house has an ‘unwritten agreement’ with the press to ‘let children be children’ in the family – which means that the royal children can mostly live their lives behind closed doors.

But when they become adults, they can give interviews to the press much more freely.

Lars went on to explain that when Christian turns 18, he will join the State Council and will have more tasks in his role, including performing royal engagements.

Crucially, he said that if Christian’s parents, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, are out of the country for some reason, then young Christian will act as regent.

Queen Margrethe with her son Joachim, his wife Marie and his demoted children (from left) Nikolai, Felix, Athena and Henrik

Over the past few years, teenage Prince Christian has made headlines in Denmark after being spotted getting into trouble with his friends.

Last month he was caught on video spraying champagne over his friends and peers while on a school ski trip.

Earlier in September, he also came under scrutiny during his grandmother Queen Margrethe’s silver jubilee celebrations when he was seen making controversial hand signs while posing for pictures on the red carpet.

BT reported that the teenage prince had made a reverse ‘OK’ sign, which caused a stir as the sign has become known in some far-right circles on the internet to mean ‘white power’.

Although it was widely accepted that the act was a silly joke rather than a political statement, royal experts in Denmark warned that the prince should think more carefully about his behavior during public appearances.

At the time, royal correspondent Jacob Heinel Jensen told the publication: ‘It’s most likely just a prank he’s doing with his friends, but it’s definitely not an appropriate event.’

Prince Christian’s 17th birthday comes after a turbulent few weeks for the Danish royal family after Queen Margrethe, 82, announced that his cousins ​​would be stripped of their princely titles from January 1, 2023.

The Queen said that from next year Prince Joachim’s four children would be known as His/Her Excellencies and would instead have Count/Countess titles.

In response, Prince Joachim told Ekstra Bladet that his children had been ‘damaged’ by the decision – and claimed he had only been given a few days to tell them the news before the announcement was made public.

He later admitted that his relationship with his brother, Crown Prince Frederik, whose children were unaffected by the change, was ‘complicated’.

In an extraordinary statement, Queen Margrethe responded with a public statement apologizing for the way her decision was announced but insisting it was the right thing to do.

She added that her decision was made so that her grandchildren could live a more normal life.

After almost two weeks of reported tension in the family, it has been reported that Prince Joachim and Queen Margrethe have held talks to resolve it.