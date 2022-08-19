Prince Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks hosts dinner party for Jennifer Aniston

It’s not every day that you invite three Hollywood stars to dinner, but India Hicks had that rare privilege at her home in the Bahamas last month.

Hicks, a descendant of the Mountbatten family and the goddaughter of Prince Charles, hosted actors Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman along with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Caribbean estate she shares with her husband David Flint Wood.

On Instagram on Friday, the former fashion model, 54, shared photos from their visit to the picturesque island, while giving fans an update on a more recent and arguably more eventful trip to Miami.

Hicks, who moved to the Bahamas in 1996, wrote in the post: “This was a dinner we had a few weeks ago. It was a lot nicer than the past few days. Much more fun, with some really funny people.’

The footage includes photos of former Friends star Aniston, 53, posing for photos alongside the mother of five Hicks’ children – including daughter Domino, 13, and sons Conrad, 19, and Amory, 23.

Hicks also shared photos of the lush outdoor setting used to entertain her guests, featuring a large dining table decorated with watermelons and lemons close to a cluster of palm trees on her property.

Other photos showed Bateman, 53, and Kimmel, 54, posing for selfies with the host and her family during the extravagant meal.

Hicks also admitted that a return trip to Florida’s premier city was no less memorable, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

She wrote: ‘So I got to Miami, and I even got a new tooth, but in the taxi on the way back to the airport, my elderly driver lost his mind and swerved straight into the other lane, nearly killing both of us and the other driver. died. .

The other driver, understandably shaken and furious, turned his car and followed us, honked, flashed his lights, screamed assault, my driver now speeding, grabbed his phone and tried to call with wrinkly gouty fingers “Who call you?” I yelled from behind “the police”, the driver said “I report this crazy man.”‘

“Due to so many canceled flights, it took me almost a whole day to get home, a journey that would normally only be a few hours. I sat in Dunkin’ Donuts for several hours before boarding the last small plane home.

“Time to save, fly with Pineapple Air” Because once this flight left on time, the only problem was that the cabin door didn’t close properly, a stream of warm air filled the cabin as we left. No one seemed alarmed that we were flying over the ocean with the door half open.’

She added: “Once on the ground, the luggage was unloaded, everyone took their bags and left. “My suitcase is not there” I called to the baggage handler, “Lady, everything was unloaded” he replied. Only then did I remember I hadn’t checked that damn bag. He must still be in Dunkin’ Donuts.

‘I called the airport. A helpful person went in search of the bag. “No, nothing” she said when I called back. Somewhere, someone must be enjoying a brand new pickle ball bat. And my menopause pills. Have fun with whoever you are.’