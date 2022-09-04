Prince Charles finds Harry and Meghan’s jibes ‘painful’ and is ‘bewildered’ by their behaviour

Prince Charles finds Harry and Meghan’s jokes at the royal family “painful” and is “completely stunned” by their behavior, insiders say.

People close to the royals have hit back at the sniping of the “tragic and delusional” couple, saying it has taken a “toll” on the queen in recent years.

Those who know the Prince of Wales say he was hurt by the words and actions of his son and daughter-in-law, who have repeatedly criticized the royal family.

Tensions rose further last week after an interview in which Meghan suggested that the Sussexes were forced to cross the Atlantic because “by existing, we disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy.”

Speaking to US magazine The Cut, she also claimed her husband had “lost” his father, with sources close to the couple saying this was not a reference to Prince Charles, but to her estrangement from her own father.

The future king is said to be particularly hurt after spending time with Harry, Meghan and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, during the platinum anniversary in June.

Charles is said to have seen their time together as a ‘small act of recovery’ after Sussex’s great 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Harry said he felt ‘really abandoned’ by his father.

Prince Charles is said to have been hurt by Harry and Meghan’s persistent ‘painful’ jokes. Pictured: The Prince of Wales who attended the Braemar Highland Gathering yesterday

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan said her husband had “lost” his father during their controversial move to the US. Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Salute to Freedom Gala in New York last November

A friend told the Sunday Times that the prince is still hurt by the public statements, not only about the royal family, but also about himself.

The friend says: ‘For two years there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who can’t [publicly] defending himself by a couple he clearly loves and misses.

“It is very difficult on a personal level. He is totally baffled as to why his son, whom he loves dearly, thinks this is the way to manage family relationships.”

Sources close to Prince William say he is less concerned about the hostage situation than his father, with one saying ‘he doesn’t really spend much time thinking about it’.

However, Harry’s memoir, which is expected to be released at an undisclosed date, could further fuel tensions and the Duke of Cambridge is not expected to enjoy its publication.

It comes after a new rift has opened up between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family following Meghan’s interview with The Cut last week.

Coinciding with the launch of her new Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she had been compared to South African hero Nelson Mandela and claimed Harry “lost” his father Charles during Megxit.

In her lengthy interview with The Cut, which ran to over 6,000 words, Meghan said she and Harry were “just by existing” disrupting the dynamics of the hierarchy before stepping down as senior working royals.

She also said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can say “anything” after not signing confidentiality agreements with the royal family.

Sources in royal circles have since hit back at the pair, branding their rants against life as working royals “insane” and “tragic” — and sensationally suggesting they’re “raging against the system just as much” even after Megxit insisted on public and public. therefore commercial interest in their ‘brand’.

The festering transatlantic ‘cold war’ between the Windsors and the Sussexes turned hot today after furious Palace insiders accused the ‘mad’ Harry and Meghan (pictured in 2017) of attacking the monarchy’s institution ‘because it’s good for the business’

Sources have claimed that the Queen (pictured in June), who is now 96 and has withdrawn from a series of public events in recent months amid lingering fears for her health, doesn’t want to “keep on suspense” and is constantly waiting for the next one. nuclear bomb’

The couple’s actions also appear to contradict the public statement they released in January 2020, after reaching a deal with the Queen to leave royal life, promising that “all they do uphold her values.” Your Majesty will continue to maintain.”

At the so-called ‘Sandringham Summit’, Harry gave up his military appointments and their public funding was cut, allowing them to go to the United States where they signed multi-million dollar contracts with Spotify and Netflix.

Regardless, the Queen has repeatedly said that the Sussexes remain “beloved” by the royal family.

But a source told the Sunday Times: “It’s hard to see how what they are doing would match the values ​​of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.”

Another claimed that Her Majesty, who is now 96 and has withdrawn from a series of public events in recent months amid lingering fears for her health, does not want to “keep on suspense” and is constantly waiting for the “next atomic bomb”.

Her communications staff declined to comment when Mail Online asked about the palace insiders’ comments. A spokesperson for the Sussexes did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a great interview to The Cut – part of New York magazine

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Archie and Lilibet in a Christmas card released on December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may already be back in the UK, for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Last night it was reported that the couple had already landed on British soil on Saturday morning, with Hello! magazine claimed they had flown commercially and appeared to be without their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan will attend a youth summit in Manchester tomorrow and the WellChild awards in London on Thursday, before heading to Germany to celebrate the year’s countdown to the Invictus Games.

There are “no plans” for them to meet Prince William and his wife Kate, despite staying only a few hundred yards away.

They were supposed to arrive as soon as possible on Saturday and use their home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, as a base, but their arrival date and time had not been confirmed.

The Sunday Times reports that they are unlikely to visit the Queen in Balmoral, where a source says Her Majesty had “had a busy summer with many visitors and had a picnic”.

After the breakup of relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, it is clear there are ‘no plans’ for them to make the short 380 foot journey to Adelaide Cottage to reunite the brothers.

Royal sources suggest there are fears the couple will take a film crew to the UK as part of their rumored $100 million Netflix deal.

“Trust is a big problem, especially at the moment,” says a well-placed source.