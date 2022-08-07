Prince Charles dons a kilt and sporran as he attends a church service in Caithness

Prince Charles has been photographed attending a Sunday service at Canisbay Church in Caithness during his royal visit to Scotland.

The royal, 73, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in the country, made a number of appointments during his annual stay at Mey Castle near John O’Groats.

Today he was seen chatting to a number of people as he attended the service at Canisbay Church, the most northerly parish church in mainland Scotland.

The royal wore traditional Scottish clothing for the occasion and completed his kilt with knee socks and a sporran.

Prince Charles (left), who is currently in Scotland for his annual sojourn at the Castle of Mey near John O’Groats, was caught speaking with the Reverend Janet Easton Berry (right), ahead of a Sunday church service in the Canisbay Church in Caithness

The royal, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, was photographed laughing as he spoke with writer and director Murray Watts and artist Monique Sliedre at the church

The service followed the prince who earlier today planted a rowan on the grounds of Canisbay Church

Among those he was photographed talking to were Rev Janet Easton Berry and Rev Lyall Rennie.

And the royal snapped and appeared to be laughing enthusiastically as he spoke outside the church with writer and director Murray Watts and artist Monique Sliedre.

His presence at the service followed an earlier appearance today.

For the church service, Prince Charles planted a mountain ash on the grounds of the church.

Cozy: Prince Charles (left) was also caught today walking and chatting with Rev Lyall Rennie outside the church

The royal wore traditional Scottish attire for his outing, clad in a kilt, knee socks and a sporran

During today’s outing in Scotland, the royal was pictured with Sheila Moir at Canisbay Church

He was seen smiling as he got stuck in the dirty work, holding a shovel and digging a hole in the ground to plant the sapling.

Yesterday he attended the Mey Highland Games at the John O’Groats Showground in Caithness.

At the end of July, Charles began his annual stay at the Castle of Mey with John O’Groats.

The Castle of Mey was the only house ever owned by the Queen Mother.

Charles showed that he wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, and got stuck digging a hole to plant a mountain ash

Today’s appointment saw Prince Charles get his hands dirty as he got stuck in some yard work, planting a tree

Every year Prince Charles, pictured here planting a tree today in the grounds of Canisbay Church in Caithness, enjoys a stay at Castle of Mey near John O’Groats

The Queen Mother first saw what was then known as Barrogill Castle in 1952, while mourning the death of her husband, King George VI.

She fell for its isolated charm and learned it had to be abandoned, so she decided to save it.

After acquiring the most northerly inhabited castle on the British mainland, the Queen Mother renovated and restored it and also created beautiful gardens.

Since arriving in Scotland, the Duke of Rothesay has undertaken a number of assignments, including meeting volunteers from the food bank in Caithness.