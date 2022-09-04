Prince Charles arrives for traditional Sunday church service at Balmoral without the Queen

Prince Charles cut a lone figure this morning when he was seen at a traditional Sunday church service in Balmoral without the Queen staying home.

Her Majesty, who has been staying in the Scottish Highlands for her summer holidays since July, was not with the congregation at the weekly service in Crathie Kirk today.

The queen, who attended the small church regularly during her stay at the royal estate last year, has not been seen in public since her trip to her summer residence in July.

In recent weeks, several members of the royal family have been seen making the short trip to the church while staying at the royal estate.

Among which Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Time Laurence, spotted single-handedly with Prince Charles during today’s service.

However, the monarch, who has been a regular in the past, has not been pictured at the site since she was traveling for her summer retreat in July.

The 96-year-old has canceled a number of appointments in recent months due to concerns about her mobility and health.

This includes swearing in the new Scottish castle prime minister this week in a break with tradition after deciding not to travel back to London for the ceremony.

Prince Charles was pictured this morning leaving traditional Sunday church service in Crathie Kirk near Balmoral

The Queen has attended the service in the past but has not been pictured since arriving at the royal estate on July 21 (pictured)

In previous years, Her Majesty was an avid visitor to the small church. Here she is pictured arriving at church in 2019 with Lady Louise Windsor

In Her Majesty’s absence, Charles stepped into her role – last week attending the Braemer Gathering in her place, raising concerns about her health.

But insiders say she stayed away to ensure she is in the best possible health to welcome her 15th prime minister to Balmoral on Tuesday.

It will be the Queen’s first time to welcome a new Prime Minister there, but the deal is ‘BP’ [Buckingham Palace] coming to Balmoral,” an insider said.

Despite mobility issues, the Queen is said to be adamant that she will not ask Prince Charles to participate in the ceremony. It meant, however, that Her Majesty thought it wiser to rest yesterday.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson – who is stepping down to No. 10 after three years – will travel to meet the Queen first. Thereafter, the monarch will hold a private audience with the new Prime Minister in Balmoral’s drawing room. A photo, but no video footage, will be released.

And the next day, a ‘virtual’ meeting of the Privy Council is expected to take place via video call. The new setting for the kissing of the hands gathering was decided to save the 96-year-old monarch from the 1,000 mile round trip to Buckingham Palace.

While the Queen rested, Charles, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, represented his mother at the Highland Games.

At Friday’s Braemar Gathering, the Prince of Wales used garden shears to cut a heather twine and unveil a new £80,000 arch commemorating the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

Charles and Camilla began to applaud when host Robert Lovie said, “We miss her presence.”

Peter Fraser, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: ‘We were saddened, but understood that the Queen could not come because she has been a worthy patroness for all those 70 years.’

Her Majesty’s absence comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the UK amid a new uproar over royal family gossip.

Concerns for the Queen’s health arose after she failed to attend her beloved Braemar gathering yesterday, at which Prince Charles represented her

Sources have claimed that the Queen (pictured in June), who is now 96 and has withdrawn from a series of public events in recent months amid lingering fears for her health, doesn’t want to “keep on suspense” and is constantly waiting for the next one. nuclear bomb’

Tensions rose further last week after an interview in which Meghan suggested that the Sussexes were forced to cross the Atlantic because “by existing, we disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy.”

Speaking to US magazine The Cut, she also claimed her husband had “lost” his father, with sources close to the couple saying this was not a reference to Prince Charles, but to her estrangement from her own father.

Royal insiders have labeled the interview, in which Meghan also saw herself comparing herself to Nelson Mandela, as “insane” and expressed concern about the impact of their comments on the Queen.

One said that the queen does not want to be “at odds” and wants to constantly wait for the “next atomic bomb”.

A friend of Charles’s said he was hurt by the couple’s continued “painful” comments.

Sources say that 73-year-old Harry, Meghan and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, “love and miss,” and feels particularly hurt after spending time with them at their platinum anniversary in June.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a great interview to The Cut – part of New York magazine

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Archie and Lilibet in a Christmas card released on December 23, 2021

Charles is said to have seen their time together as a ‘small act of recovery’ after Sussex’s great 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Harry said he felt ‘really abandoned’ by his father.

Coinciding with the launch of her new Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she had been compared to South African hero Nelson Mandela and claimed Harry “lost” his father Charles during Megxit.

In her lengthy interview with The Cut, which ran to over 6,000 words, Meghan said she and Harry were “just by existing” disrupting the dynamics of the hierarchy before stepping down as senior working royals.

She also said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can say “anything” after not signing confidentiality agreements with the royal family.

Sources in royal circles have since hit back at the pair, branding their rants against life as working royals “insane” and “tragic” — and sensationally suggesting they’re “raging against the system just as much” even after Megxit insisted on public and public. therefore commercial interest in their ‘brand’.

The couple’s actions also appear to contradict the public statement they released in January 2020, after reaching a deal with the Queen to leave royal life, promising that “all they do uphold her values.” Your Majesty will continue to maintain.”

At the so-called ‘Sandringham Summit’, Harry gave up his military appointments and their public funding was cut, allowing them to go to the United States where they signed multi-million dollar contracts with Spotify and Netflix.

Regardless, the Queen has repeatedly said that the Sussexes remain “beloved” by the royal family.

But a source told the Sunday Times: “It’s hard to see how what they are doing would match the values ​​of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.”

Her communications staff declined to comment when Mail Online asked about the palace insiders’ comments. A spokesperson for the Sussexes did not immediately respond to an inquiry.