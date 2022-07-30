Prince Charles agreed to take £1million from the family of Osama Bin Laden for his charity

Prince Charles agreed to take £1million from al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden’s family for his charity – despite objections from his advisers.

The royal, 73, is said to have accepted payment for the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation from Bakr bin Laden, the head of the family, and his brother Shafiq – both half-brothers of 9/11 mastermind Osama.

The agreement was made after a private meeting between Charles and Bakr, 76, at Clarence House on October 30, 2013, two years after the terrorist was shot dead during a special operation by US forces in Pakistan. The Sunday Times reports.

It came despite protests from advisers to Clarence House and the charity, who allegedly begged him to return the money.

A Clarence House employee is said to have warned that if the disclosure became public knowledge, it would cause nationwide outrage.

Charles was also reportedly told that “it wouldn’t be good for anyone” if it were revealed that he had accepted payment from the family of the man behind the infamous terror attack, while another warned of huge reputational damage.

A source told The Times: ‘The fact that a member of the highest echelon of the British establishment chose to make deals with a name and family that not only set alarm bells ringing, but horrific horror all over the world…why would you do this? What good reason is there for doing this?’

They added: “I just didn’t feel like a member of the British Royal Family should be involved in that kind of venture.”

But Charles decided not to return the money to the family because it was too embarrassing and they would suspect the reason behind it.

And when the staff got “very rowdy” with their opposition to the accord, they were “called down.”

The charity’s chairman, Sir Ian Cheshire, said the donation had been agreed with five trustees: Kew Gardens chairman and financier Dame Amelia Fawcett; former BT chairman Sir Michael Rake; ex-Barclays chief John Varley; academic Kenneth Wilson and then private secretary to Charles William Nye.

Mr Varley is said to have raised concerns with the prince before a decision was made.

A source at Charles’s charity said approval was granted after the money was deposited into his bank account at Coutts – where the money was put on hold for later discussion.

Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden have not been associated with, nor is there any suggestion of involvement, any terrorist activity.

They are related to Osama through their father Mohammed bin Awad, a Yemen-born billionaire who made his money through a construction conglomerate before his death in a plane crash in 1967.

The reins for the company were handed over to Bakr, but his relationship with the Saudi royal family deteriorated in 2015 after an incident at one of his projects left 100 dead.

Bakr, along with two older brothers Saad and Salah, were detained two years later as part of an anti-corruption campaign. Bakr was released last year.

The family distanced themselves from Osama years ago, but has always been haunted by their bond with him.

Since charities are not required to disclose their donors, the relationship has not been established in official public records.

The Prince of Wales photographed while meeting with local community groups in Wick, Scotland, on Friday

Charles looks at food donated along with Pat and Grant Ramsay as he meets with volunteers and supporters of the Caithness Food Bank at Carnegie Library in Wick yesterday

It comes after Charles was told last week that he will not be investigated by the Charity Commission over a £2.5 million cash donation ‘crammed into a suitcase and carrying bags’ from the former prime minister of Qatar.

The watchdog said it has reviewed the information and has decided not to intervene following allegations that Charles was allegedly given three million euros from a former Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani.

The heir apparent, 73, has been criticized after it was alleged that between 2011 and 2015 he had received three donations of nearly £900,000 at a time – reportedly in 500 euro notes – which were packed into tote bags and a travel bag.

While it is legal to both hand and accept millions of cash, concerns have arisen in recent years about massive cash transactions.

They can be used to launder ill-gotten gains and potentially provide huge benefits to tax avoiders.

A royal source last month insisted that the future king is acting on advice and that such incidents have not occurred in the past decade and will not happen again.

It has only been a few months since the Metropolitan Police and Charity Commission investigated allegations of a different nature surrounding links between Charles’ Prince’s Foundation – a body other than the PWCF – and the foundation of Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.

Michael Fawcett, a longtime confidant of Prince Charles, resigned at the same time as head of the Prince’s Foundation. Prince Charles has said he had “no knowledge” of any cash-for-honours offers.

The donations from Sheikh Hamad, 62, who was Prime Minister of Qatar from 2007 to 2013, were reportedly accepted personally by Prince Charles.

Mr Chesire said: “Sheikh Bakr Bin Laden’s endowment in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF administrators at the time. Due diligence was conducted, seeking information from a wide range of sources, including the government.

“The decision to accept the donation has been made entirely by the Trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate.”

A Clarence House spokesperson added: ‘The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund has assured us that a thorough investigation has gone into accepting this donation.

“The decision to accept has been made solely by the trustees of the charity and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is erroneous.”