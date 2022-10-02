Prince Andrew’s security was so “afraid” to ask him about female guests that an intruder was let in

Former protection officer Paul Page also said he had had similar experiences

Sir. Grindell said the staff did not want to disturb the prince by asking him about her

The Spanish woman, in her 40s, was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act

An intruder posing as Prince Andrew’s fiancee was allegedly let in

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Windsor security reportedly let an intruder pretending to be Prince Andrew’s fiancee into the Royal Lodge because they were ‘terrified’ to check with him.

Protection expert Philip Grindell claims security staff did not want to ‘run’ the Duke of York and were ‘afraid to ask him’, ‘is anyone turning up?”

It is alleged that the offender, a Spanish woman in her 40s, tricked herself into the premises by saying her name was Irene Windsor, she was the prince’s fiancee and she was there for a date with him, Daily Express reported.

Speaking at the annual International Security Expo, held in Kensington Olympia, Grindell said Andrew was a ‘pain in the a***’ and, to everyone who had worked with him, an ‘unpleasant character’.

Referring to the intruder, Mr Grindell said that because staff did not want to disturb the Duke of York by asking if he was expecting guests, no one questioned the woman, believing her story, and let her in through the gate.

Protection expert Philip Grindell claims security staff did not want to ‘upset’ the Duke of York and were ‘afraid to ask him’, ‘is anyone turning up?’

Security at Windsor let an intruder posing as Prince Andrew’s fiancee into the Royal Lodge (pictured) because they were “scared” to check with him

Former royal protection officer Paul Page, who spoke separately, said that after hearing staff were ‘frightened’ it became clear to him that they were in the same position as he was 20 years ago with the prince, where he was ‘too afraid to question unknown woman. visitors’ as the Duke of York would end up ‘abusing us’ to do so.

The intruder was allowed into the Royal Lodge last November without showing identification and staff even paid for her taxi, it is claimed.

The woman walked around the grounds before entering the main building and asked where she could find Prince Andrew, who is believed to have been at home at the time, according to the Express.

Another employee saw her and alerted the police, and maps of the royal lodge along with other royal residences were found in her bag, as well as a sharp self-defense key.

Speaking at the annual International Security Expo held in Kensington Olympia, Grindell (pictured) said Andrew was a ‘pain in the a***’ and, to everyone who had worked with him, an ‘unpleasant character’ .

She was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Psychiatry Act.

Thames Valley Police said she was released without charge.

Sir. Grindell, who founded VIP and celebrity security firm Defuse, worked for the Metropolitan Police for 30 years as a specialist detective and in counter-terrorism security for high-profile events such as royals and the military.

Prince Andrew’s security was reduced in 2020 following his withdrawal from royal duties as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Privy Purse funds the private security at the Royal Lodge.

A PR spokesman for Prince Andrew did not want to comment.