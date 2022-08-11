Prince Andrew to KEEP bodyguards after review of his security detail post Jeffrey Epstein scandal 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Andrew will continue to receive taxpayer-funded, 24-hour police protection after a full assessment of his security by the Metropolitan Police and Home Office.

The review was unveiled in January after the Queen stripped her second-eldest son of his military and charitable ties and prevented him from using his HRH title.

He later agreed to a substantial financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the US, alleging he sexually assaulted her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after she was trafficked by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied any allegation.

Prince Andrew continues to receive taxpayer-funded, 24-hour police protection after a full assessment of his security

The settlement was originally set to cost £12million, but according to reports from last weekend, Andrew’s lawyers have negotiated a low-price deal of between £3million and £5million.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalties and Public Figures assessed the security threat against Andrew, but concluded that he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Andrew will continue to have a Personal Protection Officer when he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor Estate has permanent security features.

Andrew no longer undertakes official royal duties. The disgraced Prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horseback riding and regular visits to the Queen.

The official royal protection of Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was removed several years ago, while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.

Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the state treasury between £2 million and £3 million a year.

Scotland Yard said it would not comment on the protection of the royal family. Buckingham Palace declined to comment and Andrew’s team did not respond.