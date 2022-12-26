Prince Andrew tells a ‘frozen’ royal fan in the Sandringham crowd to ‘get up on the paper’ [Video]

Prince Andrew gave royal fans strange advice on Christmas Day.

The 62-year-old royal told the crowd at the Sandringham estate to “stand on a newspaper and isolate your feet.”

A video showed the member of the royal family chatting with the public and asking a woman if her feet were cold.

When she replied ‘freezing’ he replied: ‘Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and insulate your feet from it.

Prince Andrew (pictured) gave bewildered royal fans some weird advice on Christmas Day to use the newspaper to keep your feet warm.

The lady, who was standing with her dog, said ‘thank you’ before the royals left.

A local, who filmed the interaction, said: ‘It was all really weird.

“I don’t imagine the woman will prove her theory anytime soon,” they said. Sun.

The talk took place on Christmas Day after the Royal Family returned from their first service in HM The Queen’s absence.

Prince Andrew made a surprise appearance at the annual Christmas walk.

The Duke of York walked behind senior royals as crowds lined the path outside St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service at the Norfolk estate.

Some saw Andrew’s invitation as a possible olive branch to the disgraced duke.

King Charles was joined by Camilla, the queen consort, at the head of the group, while the Welshmen walked just behind them with their three children, George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four.

It comes after Charles told Andrew he is “on his own” in the wake of the scandal over his associations with the late pedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, a source has claimed.

The disgraced duke waves to the crowds that lined the road to watch the royals on their traditional parade.

The Duke of York was told to no longer use Buckingham Palace as office space, effectively severing his final link to his former life as a working royal, according to Sun.

“Any presence in the Palace has officially ended,” a source told the newspaper. The king has made it clear. He is not a real worker. He is alone.

As part of the King’s decision, Andrew will not be able to use the address for any future correspondence. The minimal staff retained since he left public service three years ago are reportedly now facing joblessness.

As part of the royal deck, the Princess of Wales was promoted to her first Army post, taking over as Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband.

Prince William will become a colonel in the Welsh Guards in his place.

Andrew inherited the post of colonel in the Grenadier Guards from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017.