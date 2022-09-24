Prince Andrew is spotted for the first time since the Queen’s funeral as he rides in Windsor

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Andrew was spotted today along the banks of the River Thames in Windsor after the period of mourning for the Queen’s death.

The prince was seen in riding clothes and a blue jersey and tie as he drove near where the Queen was buried after her state funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s second son returned to public life after Elizabeth II’s death earlier this month, having previously relinquished royal duties after details of his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

He was briefly allowed to wear his military uniform while he and his siblings stood guard beside their mother’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

The prince was seen in riding clothes and a blue jersey and tie as he drove near where the Queen was buried after her state funeral on Monday

Prince Andrew was seen in public for the first time since the Queen’s funeral on Monday, watched by more than 4 billion people

Prince Andrew also greeted mourners in Balmoral shortly after Her Majesty’s death as they gathered outside the castle where the Queen died to lay flowers and pay tribute.

Buckingham Palace announced in January that the prince would be stripped of all military titles and patronages, and would defend his sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre as a private individual.

It is clear that King Charles played an important role in influencing the decision.