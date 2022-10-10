Prince Andrew spotted horse-riding on the Windsor Estate amid warning his legal woes ‘not over yet’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Andrew looked upbeat this morning riding his horse through the Windsor Estate as a lawyer for one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has warned that his legal troubles are not over.

The 62-year-old Duke of York, who is often seen riding horses on the estate, could face even more problems until 2023, according to attorney Spencer Kuvin, as Ghislaine Maxwell has until 2023 to cooperate with prosecutors.

Mr. Kuvin, who represented nine of Epstein’s accusers, said in a new documentary that more revelations could be forthcoming.

Prince Andrew, 62, beamed this morning as he rode his horse through the Windsor Estate with some friends – amid an explosive documentary calling him an ‘idiot’

Often seen riding the riding horses of Windsor Estate, a great love of his, the Duke of York was stripped of his military titles in January 2022.

Despite the warnings of more turmoil, Prince Andrew seemed carefree as he drove through the estate – and he was so seemingly relaxed that he even drove his Range Rover without his hands on the wheel.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, the former girlfriend of convicted pedophile Epstein, is currently living out her days in FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal prison in Florida.

In June, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually assault dozens of young women.

In the documentary Prince Andrew: Banished, which debuted last week on streaming service Peacock in the US, Mr. Kuvin revealed that the story is “not over yet.”

The documentary also hears from former Royal Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter, who calls the Queen’s second son “an idiot.”

Despite warnings from a lawyer representing Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers that his legal troubles may not be over, Andrew looked remarkably relaxed

The Duke appeared deep in conversation with his fellow riders as they took a stroll through the Windsor Estate this morning

He tells the film crew, “There’s always only one little one in the litter, and that was Andrew.”

Royal author Phil Dampier adds: ‘He has never smoked, used drugs or drank alcohol, but his one big thing is sex.’

Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace after he was ordered to pay prosecutor Virginia Giuffre millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement earlier this year.

She claimed he sexually assaulted her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein, though Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement was not an admission of liability, but the Queen’s supposedly favored son was stripped of his royal patronage and military honors.

After the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew received permission from his brother, King Charles, to wear his military uniform on one occasion to pay his respects to his late mother.

He was pictured arriving at Westminster Hall with his brother, Prince Edward, dressed in the uniform, as the couple joined their siblings, the King and Princess Anne, to take part in a vigil of the princes around the their mother’s coffin.

During the vigil, which lasted about 10 minutes, the siblings gathered around the Queen’s coffin to ‘guard’ it as she lay in state and the crowd flocked by.