Prince Andrew snapped smiling while horse riding in Windsor

Prince Andrew was caught laughing today while driving in Windsor, after claiming he failed to give the Queen ‘the full story’ of what he planned to say during his Newsnight interview.

The 62-year-old royal, who was accompanied by another rider, looked casual during the ride, wearing a blue shirt, with rolled-up sleeves and dark trousers, as well as sunglasses.

His appearance follows claims by royal expert Russell Myers on an episode of the Royal Beat that he didn’t tell anyone, including his mother, the Queen, what he planned to say during his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

During the interview, widely regarded as one of the most disastrous in royal history, Prince Andrew discussed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and denied the claim that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked by Epstein, at three separate occasions, including when she was 17.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on an episode of Royal Beat, the royal editor of the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, said “no one knew the full story” of what Prince Andrew would discuss on Newsnight.

He said, “Well, I don’t think he told… [the Queen] the full story… he kind of told her he was going to do an interview, nobody really knew the full story of what he was going to discuss with newsnight.

“I mean, anyone who’d had the slightest idea what he was going to discuss would have just told him not to get involved.”

The interview will now be dramatized in a new movie called ‘Scoop’, which will be based on the new book by Sam McAlister, the woman who struck up a conversation with the Duke of York about his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the film adaptation, which will tell the story of how the interview came about.

Andrew came under new pressure last month to talk to the FBI about his pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein after Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail term.

Her victims say the Duke and other “cowardly” Epstein employees who “hide behind power and prestige” should be targeted by authorities.

Andrew has largely withdrawn from public life since he reached a £12 million out-of-court settlement this year with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre), who accused the Duke of raping her. He has always denied the allegations.