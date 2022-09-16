Prince Andrew seen in his military uniform at a vigil for his mother the Queen

Prince Andrew wore his military uniform as he joined his siblings for a ‘final wake’ around his late mother’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

The Duke of York, 62, was pictured at the London vigil with his younger brother, Prince Edward, in his full uniform after King Charles lifted a ban on wearing the outfit.

On Monday, the Queen’s children took part in a similar Vigil of Princes ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, where they gathered around their mother’s coffin.

During that ceremony, Prince Andrew did not wear his military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.

While the Queen’s children, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Tuesday, neither the Duke of York nor the Duke of Sussex wore their uniforms — dressed in suits instead. .

But when Andrew repeated the ceremonial act with his siblings tonight, “keeping watch” and surrounding their mother’s coffin, the Falklands War veteran was allowed to wear his military uniform.

It is thought that King Charles lifted the ban on Andrew’s dress as a “mark of respect for his mother.”

Tonight, the King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward kept silent watch over their mother’s coffin for 10 minutes as the crowd streamed by.

Princess Anne was also pictured arriving at Westminster Hall with her band, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family, including Prince Edward’s wife Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, watched in the stands.

The new Queen Consort Camilla was also in the stands as the family paid their respects to the late monarch.

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, appeared visibly moved as he put his hands to his face as he watched the ceremonial vigil.

When King Charles lifted the ban on both Andrew and Harry from wearing their military uniforms, the Duke of Sussex is also expected to be allowed to wear it tomorrow night at a separate vigil for the Queen, in what has been labeled a victory for “common sense.” ‘. ‘.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are reportedly set to join the Queen’s six other grandchildren in a special 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall.

It is believed that the eight grandchildren will pay tribute to the Queen by standing in silence next to Her Majesty’s coffin – in a scene that will reflect the Vigil of the Princes.