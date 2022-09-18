Prince Andrew pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen
‘Mom, your love for a son, your care…I will cherish forever’: Prince Andrew pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen as he releases a statement before the funeral
The disgraced Duke of York paid tribute to his mother the Queen, saying: “Mama, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your trust I will cherish forever.”
This is a news item. More to follow
Prince Andrew attends a vigil, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall
The Queen’s flag-draped coffin lies in state in the Palace of Westminster