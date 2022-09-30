Prince Andrew launched a torrent of foul language at the Queen’s press secretary, new book claims 

Although it seems hard to believe now, Prince Andrew was once a popular figure. Good looking and with an appetite for the opposite sex that earned him the nickname Randy Andy, he cut a dashing figure serving as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

When he and Sarah Ferguson were first married, their informality seemed a refreshing change from the stuffiness associated with the royal family.

In time, however, the informality turned to stiffness, and as his marriage collapsed and his naval career wound to a close, he became a man of limited horizons whose interests rarely went beyond golf, videos and women.

In 2001, he was appointed trade envoy for the government, a position he held for ten years until his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed and he was forced to resign.

But when he first took on the role, even those who are privately critical of him say he made a real effort.

Many of those who used to work for the prince remain surprisingly loyal to him.

“It often felt like it was us against the world,” said one.

Although it seems hard to believe now, Prince Andrew was once a popular figure. Pictured: Andrew is greeted by the Queen as he returns from the Falklands War

Andrew flew as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War in the 1980s

All the critical coverage – about his dubious friends, his penchant for private jets – ‘failed to understand the work he did and the good he did. It was very difficult to change the idea people had about him.’

There were letters from top executives ‘from companies thanking him for helping to unlock a deal that had been stuck in Qatar or Central Asia for years’.

He was, they say, a good team leader who looked after his employees. But he could be cocky and worse. Much worse.

While some ambassadors appreciated Andrew’s presence, others did not. Sir Ivor Roberts, a former ambassador to Rome, said the duke was at times “brisk to the point of rudeness”.

Simon Wilson, Britain’s former deputy chief of mission in Bahrain, once delivered a scathing assessment of Andrew’s efforts as official trade envoy. He was known, he said, as HBH – His Buffoon Highness – and would ignore advice, make inappropriate jokes and regularly refuse to stick to the agreed programme.

Inside Buckingham Palace, Andrew made little effort to be pleasant to members of the household. A member of staff said: ‘He was just awful – very happy to pick up the phone and shout at whoever answered.’

Prince Andrew was seen in public for the first time since the Queen’s funeral procession in Windsor last week

A senior courtier recalled: ‘He was not an easy adviser to deal with. He was really very arrogant. That arrogance could stem from a lack of self-confidence. He is not bright at all.

‘The fact that he lashed out and was very rude to advisers like me was due to a total lack of confidence and [an awareness] that he could always run to his mother and say, “They are all mean to me.”

On one occasion, that’s exactly what he did. Just before an engagement in Richmond Park involving the Queen and the Duke of York, it started pouring with rain and aides realized that no one had remembered to bring an umbrella for the Queen.

With half an hour to go before her arrival, her press secretary James Roscoe went outside to find a group of army officers who were there to meet Her Majesty.

He went up to the smallest one, a captain, and said: ‘I know it’s ridiculous, but would you mind trying to find an umbrella for the Queen, and preferably one that can hold it and walk alongside ​her?’

At that point Prince Andrew strode up to them, pointed his finger in Roscoe’s face and said: ‘Who the hell are you to ask these men to find you an umbrella? You go find your own damn umbrella.’

He left and a somewhat shocked Roscoe said to the officer: ‘Look, can you find me an umbrella?’ He did.

About a week later, Roscoe was talking to the Queen about something else, and she said: ‘At Richmond, did you ask the Duke of York to fetch you an umbrella?’

Andrew, it seems, had reflected that swearing at his mother’s press secretary was not a good look, and decided to get in his version of events first, just in case Roscoe complained about his behavior.

Roscoe told the Queen, ‘What do you think, madam? Do you think I asked the Duke of York to get an umbrella?’ There the case was put to rest.

This wasn’t the only time Andrew was amazingly rude. On one occasion, a senior courtier was asked by the Prince’s assistant Amanda Thirsk if they could help talk him out of a particular course of action he was trying to pursue.

When they tentatively raised the issue with Andrew, his response was immediate—and spectacular. “F*** out of my office,” he said, “and f*** out of my life.”