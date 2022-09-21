Prince Andrew was ‘made’ by King Charles III to wear his military uniform at Queen’s lying in state

Prince Andrew was made by King Charles III to wear his military uniform as he joined his siblings for a “final wake” around his late mother’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall, the claim reports.

The Duke of York, 62, arrived at the wake at Westminster Hall, London, as his mother lay in state with the rest of his siblings in his full uniform after his brother was said to have lifted a ban on wearing the outfit .

But palace sources told the Times that this “out of the blue” statement doesn’t mean Andrew was forced to relinquish his HRH status and stripped of all his military honors earlier this year amid the fallout from his pedophile ties. Jeffrey Epstein will return as a working royal.

A source at Buckingham Palace said the Charles’ decision to let him wear his uniform for the wake in London, but not for the Princes’ ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral or the Queen’s state funeral, was a “nice act”. used to be.

In tribute to the monarch, Prince Andrew said on Sunday: “Mommy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your trust I will cherish forever.”

Prince Andrew (pictured Friday night) was ordered by King Charles III to wear his military uniform as he joined his siblings for a “final wake” around his late mother’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall, reports the claim.

King Charles III stands guard beside the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

British King Charles III, British Princess Anne, Princess Royal, British Prince Andrew, Duke of York and British Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey for their mother’s state funeral

While the Queen’s children, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last week, neither the Duke of York nor the Duke of Sussex wore their uniforms – dressed instead in to grab.

At a Vigil of Princes ceremony last Monday at St. Giles Cathedral, Prince Andrew did not wear his military uniform as he is no longer a working royal.

But when Andrew repeated the ceremonial act with his siblings on Friday night, “keeping watch” and surrounding their mother’s coffin, the Falklands War veteran was allowed to wear his military uniform.

It is thought that King Charles lifted the ban on Andrew’s dress as a “mark of respect for his mother.”

Prince Andrew was pictured in his military uniform when he arrived at Westminster Hall with his brother Prince Edward to attend a vigil in honor of his mother the Queen

Princess Anne was also pictured arriving at Westminster Hall with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Queen’s children arrived at Westminster Hall, where they kept silent watch over their mother’s coffin for ten minutes as the audience passed by.

Andrew (pictured) joined his siblings at a ceremonial vigil that replicated that of the Vigil of Princes

The King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard in silence at their mother’s coffin for ten minutes as the crowd poured by.

It is understood that the ban on Prince Andrew from wearing a military uniform, leading him to choose a morning costume for public appearances at his mother’s funeral ceremonies, was lifted as an exception to the last wake held in London. held.

That must have come as a relief to the Duke, who was berated during a procession in Edinburgh and made to bow his head solemnly as his siblings saluted as they walked behind their late mother’s coffin as it was being carried by a carriage.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, made history at the last ‘Vigil of the Princes’ at St Gilles Cathedral when she became the first female member of the Royal Family to stand ‘on watch’ as ​​part of the commemoration.

Monday’s “Vigil of the Princes” marked the first time the tradition has taken place since 2002.

There have been two such ceremonies in the past: in 1936, with the death of King George V in 1936, and in 2002, at the funeral of the Queen Mother.

That wake was attended by the four grandsons of the royal family: King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince Andrew, 62, who is no longer a working royal family, was allowed by his eldest brother King Charles III to wear his military uniform while keeping watch over his mother’s coffin

In a statement released on the eve of her funeral, Prince Andrew praised the late monarch for her “infinite knowledge and wisdom, without limit or inclusion”, adding: “I will miss your insights, advice and humor”.

He described the Queen as “Mama, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one” and said it had been an “honor and privilege” to serve her.

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photograph, taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton, of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

The Duke said, ‘Dear Mama, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it was an honor and a privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your dedication and personal service to our nation is unique and special; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you strive to honor their respect.

“Mom, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your trust I will cherish forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, without limit or inclusion. I will miss your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will gladly enter the following with you as my guide.

He ended with the words God Save The King – in honor of his brother King Charles, who ascended the throne after the death of his mother.