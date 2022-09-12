Prince Andrew is set for ‘central role’ in Queen’s funeral… ‘but has no hope of public life’ after

Prince Andrew will be given a ‘central role’ at the Queen’s funeral, ‘but has no hope of returning to public life once buried’, with the disgraced duke given a temporary reprieve to mourn his mother, but afterward is expected to return. ‘to disappear’.

The Duke of York, who has been in the thick of things over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is expected to join his family as they unite in their grief, with sources saying it’s “from the gone’ would be if he is disfellowshipped.

What the truce will look like during the Queen’s service on Monday, September 19, remains to be seen, with reports suggesting Prince Andrew will play a key role, despite controversy in recent years.

It comes as the royal family tries to form a united front during the period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday in Balmoral.

He is expected to walk behind his mother’s coffin today, in a procession from Edinburgh’s Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Prince Andrew returns to the fold – but not for long In recent years, Prince Andrew has kept a relatively low profile following allegations of his ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Rarely seen in public, he was only scheduled to appear at one event during the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations – something he ultimately missed due to contracting Covid. With the death of his mother, he will be allowed to return to the public to participate in the national mourning that will take place in the coming weeks. However, this is not expected to be a permanent return, with the Telegraph reporting the new king probably won’t allow him to restart formal functions. King Charles, along with his son, Prince William, were two of the main driving forces behind Andrew’s banishment from public life as they battled the fallout from his relationship with Epstein and the subsequent civil case of sexual abuse with one of his friends. to contain the victims of the pedophile. It reports that they will likely force him back out of the public eye once the mourning for Her Majesty is over.

On Saturday, as Charles was sworn in as king, Anne, Andrew, Edward and their children thanked the well-wishers who had gathered outside the gates of Balmoral.

He was seen reading tributes to his late mother and hugging his daughter Princess Eugenie.

And the 62-year-old joined other members of the family in Edinburgh yesterday for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, seemingly bringing his apparent banishment from public life to a temporary halt.

The Duke of York, along with his sister Princess Anne and brother Prince Edward, were present at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital when the procession arrived.

Andrew is thought to have been incredibly close to his late mother, and is believed to have spent a lot of time in the past few months.

He has often been described as the Queen’s “favorite son” and was seen walking arm in arm with his mother for the funeral of his late father, Prince Phillip.

He has rarely been seen in public since his association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein became widely known, with other members of the family opposing his involvement in royal functions.

His appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was his first appearance after settling a civil sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability.

He could not be seen at the summer platinum anniversary celebrations due to covid.

The duke will play a key role in the period of national mourning following the death of his mother, something which has been blessed by the king.

The Telegraph quotes a source in the palace as saying it would be “out of the question” for him not to be involved when the royal family tries to form a united front.

But this temporary reprieve will not become permanent, with both King Charles and Prince William making it clear that Andrew will have no formal role in their reigns.

“When it’s all over, he is expected to retire to a life that has lived well under the royal radar,” the paper reported.

Today the Duke of York is expected to walk behind his mother’s coffin at 2:35 pm in a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Together with the king and other senior members of the royal family, he will complete the 1,200-meter route on foot.

This includes Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and his sister, the Princess Royal.

Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence is also expected to join on foot, while the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family will follow in cars.

The procession will consist of a hearse, flanked by the Bearer Party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Once laid in St Giles’ Cathedral, the crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin.

At 7:20 p.m., the king and other family members will watch over the coffin.

Full details of the royal mourners have yet to be released, but speculation is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be joining forces at a concert at Windsor Castle on Saturday, will be part of the group. .

The queen will then lie dormant for 24 hours, with thousands expected to pass. Her coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday with the Princess Royal.