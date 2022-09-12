Prince Andrew is heckled as he follows Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh by lone spectator

Prince Andrew was heckled by a protester today as the royal followed the Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh in his suit after being banned from wearing his military uniform.

A young man was filmed shouting ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’ as the disgraced Duke of York, 62, passed behind his mother’s hearse before the protester was bundled onto the floor by an onlooker and a policeman.

A short scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away as he shouted ‘disgusting’ and ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’ while in the background people shouted ‘God save the King’.

Police Scotland later said a 22-year-old man had been arrested ‘in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile’.

Andrew, a Falklands War veteran who exiled from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, was not allowed to wear military dress for today’s occasion and instead wore a morning suit.

The prince will have to appear in civilian clothes at all the other public events to mourn his mother, although an exception will reportedly be made as a special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

However, Meghan Markle’s friend and preferred journalist Omid Scobie claimed that Prince Harry – who has also seen military action by serving two tours of Afghanistan – has been banned from wearing his uniform at all.

‘I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ”commander-in-chief”’, he tweeted this afternoon.

A young man (circled right) was filmed shouting ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’ as the disgraced Duke of York passed behind his mother’s hearse before the protester was bundled onto the floor by an onlooker and a policeman

A short scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away as he shouted ‘disgusting’ and ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’ while in the background people shouted ‘God save the King’

Andrew wore a morning suit for today’s occasion. He is pictured alongside King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex

The Duke of York was shouted at by a protester who called him a ‘sick old man’ as the funeral procession passed by

The prince – pictured today – will have to appear in civilian clothes at all the other ceremonial events to mourn his mother

Andrew (second from right) with King Charles, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex on the streets of Edinburgh today

The Duke of York is a Falklands War veteran. He is pictured with King Charles, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex

Led by a lone piper playing a lament, Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she was lying in rest since a six-hour journey from her Aberdeenshire castle yesterday. Andrew is seen towards the rear of the procession

Andrew gave up his HRH status and was stripped of all his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, over his friendship with Epstein and allegations made by one of the paedophile’s ‘sex slaves’ Virginia Roberts that the royal sexually abused her when she was a minor under American law – claims that culminated in a bombshell US lawsuit and a multimillion-pound out of court settlement with no admission of liability. The Duke of York has consistently denied the allegations.

Harry and Meghan were also stripped of their titles after they quit royal duties and left the UK for California.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not wear military uniform for the Queen’s funeral Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during this period of mourning the Queen. These are the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel Windsor. But as a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, sources said.

The ensuing Megxit saga, which has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a series of astonishing allegations against The Firm including claims of racism against Meghan and her unborn son Archie by an unnamed senior royal, has sparked a civil war in the House of Windsor and plunged the monarchy into one of its most severe crises.

Today, Andrew walked with his siblings as Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she was lying in rest since a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle.

The Queen’s casket was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers consisting of white Spray Roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

As the national anthem played the coffin was gently lowered into the hearse. Bagpipes played the National Anthem from Holyrood Palace as the Queen’s coffin cortege began the walk up the Royal Mile.

The hearse was flanked by a Bearer Party found by The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The King’s Body Guard for Scotland. Mounted police in ceremonial dress rode ahead of the parade.

King Charles walked solemnly in step with his brothers and sister behind his beloved mother. The assembled well-wishers fell silent as the hearse appeared.

The crowd then broke out in spontaneous applause as the cortège approached and many shouted God Save the King and God Save the Queen.

Around 30 minutes later the Queen arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral where the Crown of Scotland was placed upon the coffin. After the service, members of the public will be allowed to file past to pay their respects for 24 hours before Her Majesty is moved to London by plane.

Earlier the King met with well-wishers who lined the streets of Edinburgh to see him today in an unplanned walkabout as Scotland’s capital welcomed the new monarch and mourned the Queen – with so many people turning up that police were forced to turn many away.

Prince Andrew walks behind the cortege. He wore medals but not military dress like his siblings. He was heckled by one man in the crowd

The city was rammed with people desperate to catch a glimpse of the Queen and her family

The Queen’s children followed by the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (centre left)

Prince Andrew and King Charles follows the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on the Royal Mile

The Queen’s children follow their mother along the 1,200-yard route to the church

Andrew – his medals pinned to his chest – alongside other dignitaries for the service inside St Giles’ Cathedral

Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward line up to follow the hearse carrying their mother on her final journey

The coffin was lifted out of the hearse and brought into the place of worship, with the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and the Countess of Wessex walking behind.

As the coffin made its way through the cathedral the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

The Queen’s coffin was placed on a wooden catafalque as the congregation continued to stand. The King, Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family, then walked to their seats alongside the coffin.

The King has his wife to his left and the Duke of York to his right.

At the beginning of the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod welcomed the royal family, ‘representatives of our nation’s life’ and ‘people whose lives were touched by the Queen in so many unforgettable ways’.

He said: ‘And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary.’

Senior church officials stood patiently at the entrance to the church as the procession made its way up the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Crowds packed in 10 deep along the narrow pavements of the historic old town while others took up positions in windows along the route during the solemn procession.

Military personnel saluted as two police officers on horseback signalled the arrival of the Queen’s body.

All four of the Queen’s children led by the new King Charles followed close by as the hearse arrived at the iconic place of worship.

Princess Anne’s husband was also among the party. Camilla, the Queen Consort and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie arrived in a following car.

The Royal Family watch as the Crown of Scotland is place on the Queen’s coffin this afternoon

The Queen had herself held the crown in the same church – St Giles’ Kirk – just after her coronation

The Royal Family process past the Queen’s coffin as they as they take their seats in the Cathedral