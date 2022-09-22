Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson fear being ‘kicked out’ of their Windsor mansion

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will stay in their lavish Windsor mansion for the foreseeable future, but fear they will be kicked out amid an uproar within the royal family.

The Duke of York is expected to receive a letter asking him to vacate the Royal Lodge, a 31-bedroom property he rents from the Crown Estate at some point in the future.

The worries come as his brother Charles begins his reign as king and appears to be fulfilling earlier promises that he will streamline the monarchy.

As part of this, it is believed that there will be an assessment of the Crown’s vast property portfolio, spanning over 500,000 acres of land, and how it is being used.

This review could lead to the decision to kick Andrew out of the mansion he shares with his ex-wife and the corgis that used to belong to his late mother.

Although he will be safe for the foreseeable future after the Queen’s death, sources have said he could be told to leave in the future, according to The Sun.

The divorced couple live in Royal Lodge, a 31-bedroom mansion in Windsor that formerly belonged to the Queen Mother

It is thought that the royal family would owe a considerable amount if he was told to leave the house.

He signed a preferential but undisclosed 100-year lease on the property, which used to belong to the late Queen Mother, which could entitle him to up to £7million if the crown were to break it.

The late queen’s third child has been largely kept out of the public eye in recent years due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent civil case involving one of the deceased pedophile’s victims.

While Andrew settled the matter in the US without accepting guilt, he was stripped of his royal and military titles and forced out of the limelight at the urging of King Charles III and his son Prince William.

Andrew owns no property of his own, apart from an £18million ski chalet he so disastrously bought five years ago with his ex-wife in Verbier.

He has now been forced to sell that after failing to pay the second £5 million installment he owed to the seller, French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who took legal action to get it back.

However, despite accepting an offer on the property a year ago, it has still not been sold. The sun reports.

An insider told the paper that Andrew, who was considered “under the protection of the Queen”, would not be removed from Royal Lodge in the foreseeable future because it would “seem insensitive to throw them out so soon after her death”.

They added: ‘But if he’s not doing chores and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost of living crisis, it’s a terrible sight.’

A spokesman for the Duke of York did not comment when The Sun contacted him.

The property is owned by the Crown Estate who are thought to be reviewing its portfolio now that Charles has become king

When he leaves, it is not clear where he will live, as he has sold his former marital home Sunninghill Park, near Windsor, a wedding gift from the Queen.

The 12-bedroom property, compared to an out-of-town supermarket, had been on the market for five years before it was suddenly bought in 2007 for £15 million – £3 million above the asking price – by Timur Kulibayev.

Kulibayev is the son-in-law of Prince Andrew’s friend and goose hunting partner Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former autocratic ruler of Kazakhstan.

Asked about the deal, Mr Kulibayev said at the time that the decision to pay £3million over the asking price for a property that had been on the market unsold for five years had come about following a briefing from Prince Andrew’s camp that other parties interested in it.

“We can confirm that we were told that there were several interested parties at the time of the purchase,” said his spokesperson.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the Duchess of York had bought a £5million luxury property in Mayfair.

Andrew has been forced to market his £18million chalet in the ski resort of Verbier

The Duke of York also previously sold his £15million 12-bedroom love nest, Sunninghill Park in Berkshire

The property would be seen as an investment opportunity for her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, but for now it is Fergie’s only home in London amid questions about where she could have found the money.

Her multimillion-pound purchase came despite her repeated complaints of financial difficulties in recent years, describing herself as “constantly on the brink of financial bankruptcy” in a 2010 US TV interview.

She also admitted to having “little understanding” of money and there were reports that she had accumulated as much as £4.2 million in debt during her marriage to Andrew.

She received £3 million from their divorce and most of her income will now probably come from her books.

Her first bodice ripper topped the bestseller charts last year—despite critics calling it a sex-less “slog.” Critics labeled the book “boring,” but initially sold 1,000 copies a week when it was released.

People on the street said the Duchess had been seen looking at the house in late spring – and seen her run into a waiting vehicle. They admitted they were happy to have a famous neighbor again – as long as her ex-husband stays away.