Prince Andrew, criticized for refusing to leave Royal Lodge: “Hanging on image and greatness”

Prince Andrew has been criticized for prioritizing his “status” over dignity amid reports he is refusing to leave Royal Lodge, despite pressure from King Charles III to move to Frogmore Cottage. talking to OK! MagazineRoyal expert and commentator Jennie Bond questioned the Duke of York’s decision to resist the move, calling it a source of unnecessary humiliation.

“I wonder why he allows himself to be so humiliated.” Bond said, highlighting the current standoff over the Windsor property. The dispute reportedly began after King Charles asked Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as part of broader efforts to downsize the monarchy.

Bond suggested the move could serve as an opportunity for the “disgraced” duke to repair his strained relationship with his brother. “He could live in Frogmore, which has enough space for Fergie and the rest of the family to visit whenever they want.” she explainedreferring to Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, who also resides at the Royal Lodge.

The dispute began after King Charles asked Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bond added: “It’s close to the castle and it would give him a chance to calm relations with his brother, so what’s stopping him? State. “He is obsessed with image and greatness.” Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties following public backlash over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, has faced intense scrutiny in recent years.

Critics argue that his reluctance to abandon the Royal Lodge reflects its lack of will to adapt to his reduced role within the royal family. Frogmore Cottage, which underwent extensive renovations during Harry and Meghan’s residency, has been seen as a practical and symbolic option for Andrew. However, his apparent attachment to the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge has sparked criticism, with some considering his refusal to move tone-deaf given his current position.

The dispute underlines current tensions within the royal family as King Charles presses ahead with his efforts to streamline the monarchy. For Andrew, the decision to stay at the Royal Lodge raises questions about whether he is willing to prioritize family reconciliation over personal pride. While public sentiment remains critical of the Duke of York, his actions continue to attract scrutiny and demand greater humility in his approach to royal life.



