Prince Andrew comforted his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and waved to the crowd in an emotional display at Balmoral this afternoon.

The Duke of York, who is now eighth in line to the throne, led the senior royals as they attended a private ceremony for the Queen.

He put his arm around his youngest daughter as the family looked at the sea of ​​flowers left outside the Scottish residence where Her Majesty died Thursday afternoon.

Prince Andrew is said to have been the Queen’s favorite child, clasping his hands together before waving and bowing to those gathered outside the castle.

The gesture was welcomed by the crowd who waved back before erupting into spontaneous applause.

The prince, who was banned from public life after his car accident Newsnight interview about his friendship with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, also spoke to benefactors, saying: “We got permission one day and now we’re starting to hand over from her.’

Prince Andrew clasped his hands and bowed to the crowd in an animated show of emotion outside Balmoral

He put his arm around his youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, who looked upset as she read tributes to the Queen left on flowers outside the castle

The royal party, which also included Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, spent nearly five minutes reading the floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

The royals talked to some benefactors who had gone to Balmoral to pay tribute to the queen.

Jackie McIntosh, 69, traveled from Aberdeen with her partner John Coutts, 49, and her sister Aileen Mitchell, 66, to pay their respects to the Queen at Balmoral.

As the senior royals passed by to greet the crowd, Prince Andrew asked her, “Where are you from? How long have you waited?’

Airport worker Jackie said: ‘It’s very sad to see them, they are a family at the end of the day. Prince Andrew asked how long we had waited, it was great to see them all together.’

Partner John added: ‘It’s only been a few days since they lost their mother, like the rest of us they are human, nobody expected this. It was decent of them to talk to us.’

Another benefactor, Sue, had traveled to Balmoral from a holiday in Gairloch near Ullapool and told Prince Andrew she was on her way home to Durham.

The Duke of York attended a private ceremony for the Queen in Balmoral this afternoon with other senior royals

Prince Andrew, reportedly the Queen’s favorite child, led the family through the crowd of well-wishers

He spent time looking at the notes and the sea of ​​flowers left outside Balmoral Castle

He expressed surprise at the distance she had traveled and thanked her for coming all the way.

She said she was reluctant to talk to Prince Andrew, adding: “I really didn’t want to. I felt like I couldn’t because other people were starting to walk away from him, so I had to say something. But I didn’t feel comfortable.’

The Duke also paused to chat with Elaine Rose, 59, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and said to her, “Thank you for coming.”

Elaine, who had vacationed in Inverness with her husband Julian, 65, and son Marc, 34, holding a bouquet of flowers, replied, “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Her son Marc said Prince Andrew, who thanked Elaine for her kind words, “looked so sad and gloomy.”