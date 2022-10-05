Prince Andrew braces for new PR nightmare in bombshell new documentary

Prince Andrew is braced for another PR nightmare as a slew of royal pundits have labeled him “an idiot,” a “spoiled brat” and a “narcissist” as part of a new documentary exploring his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, 62, has also been labeled “the scum of a brat” who “couldn’t keep his pants closed” in the bombshell documentary “Prince Andrew: Banished” airing tonight on US channel Peacock.

It will explore how Andrews brought “antics” like a royal “scandal and disgrace” to his family and the “privilege, jealousy, desire and greed” that led him to befriend pedophile financier Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documentary hears from a number of former royal employees and journalists, including ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

He tells the documentary: ‘The problem is that the man is an idiot. There’s always a little one in the litter, and that was Andrew.’

Royal author Phil Dampier adds: ‘He has never smoked, used drugs or drank alcohol, but his one big thing is sex.’

And journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor says, “The talk at dinner parties was that he couldn’t keep his pants closed.”

Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace after he was ordered to pay millions of pounds to his prosecutor Virginia Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement earlier this year.

Prince Andrew was seen waving to other members of the royal family last month after a service at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral

Images of Prince Andrew from the new documentary that will be broadcast on the American channel Peacock tonight

Prince Andrew pictured attending the Committal Service for the Queen at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle

Sex abuse victims from Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly ‘frustrated’ that his longtime friend Prince Andrew has been ‘rehabilitated’ during his public appearances after the Queen’s death

Reporter Annette Witheridge describes the ordeal, saying the ‘whole saga comes down to sex and greed’

She claimed he sexually assaulted her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein, though Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement was not an admission of liability, but the Queen’s supposedly favored son was stripped of his royal patronage and military honors.

Describing the ordeal, reporter Annette Witheridge told the documentary that the “whole saga boils down to sex and greed,” adding that it was “a life in the making.”

The documentary’s synopsis reads: ‘Prince Andrew: Banished tells the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York – formerly considered the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer – whose behavior during his career as a Royal scandal and disgrace to the 1,200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.

“Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle and the legal team that uncovered the allegations, the documentary delves deep into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire and greed that drove Andrew; first in the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, then in a nasty sex-trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.”

Meanwhile, a disgraced former royal protection officer tells the documentary that Andrew is “a terrible bully” who let a “women’s revolving door” come into his Buckingham Palace apartments.

Paul Page, who worked in the security role from 1998 to 2004 before being jailed for a real estate scam, recalled how security guards were shocked by the number of women who would visit Andrew’s private rooms in the palace, adding that he was “just an awful person.” person is’ ‘, Page six reports.

Former Royal Protection Officer Paul Page (pictured leaving Southwark Crown Court in 2009 shortly before being jailed for a multimillion-pound property scam) has spoken out about his dealings with Prince Andrew as part of a new documentary

Mr Page is pictured addressing the documentary, describing Andrew as ‘just a terrible person’

Mr Page says in the documentary: ‘We used to have a joke that he had to have a revolving door in his bedroom.

“The amount of women going in and out there, it was just literally every other day someone came to him—a different one every time.”

Mr Page also claims that the now disgraced Andrew once called a colleague a “fat, lardy-a**ec**t” after officers refused a woman entry into the palace to see him. The woman then offered to call the Duke as proof that she was there to meet him.

He said, “We could hear the conversation. Anyway, he said, “Turn on one of the cops”. One of my colleagues picked up the phone.

“He screamed as loud as he could: You listen to me, you fat, lardy-a**ec**t. If you don’t let my guest in, I’ll go downstairs.”‘

“You would think that a member of the royal family would have some sort of decorum and respect for the staff who are there and paid to protect and care for them.

‘[With Andrew,] there is simply none, none at all. He’s just a terrible person. He’s a bully.’

Mr Page also tells the documentary of how he discovered between 50 and 60 teddy bears lying on Andrew’s bed, accompanied by a laminated image in a nearby drawer, so that the palace staff knew how he liked them to be arranged.

The former royal protection officer was sentenced to six years in prison in 2009 after he heartlessly defrauded a string of innocent investors in a multimillion-pound property scam.

A court heard that he used “lies and manipulation” to rob a series of friends and colleagues of their savings in a “breathtakingly dishonest” £3 million fraud.

When he was called to account, he began to tarnish the reputations of fellow officers with a series of extraordinary claims about life within the royalty protection team.

The new documentary ‘Prince Andrew: Banished’ will air later this evening on Peacock

Andrew (depicted as a child in the footage in the documentary) was forced to relinquish royal duties

The Queen’s for Children King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward pictured in the procession during her state funeral

Despite Andrew being stripped of his royal honors and denied his royal duties, Andrew returned to public life during the period of mourning following his mother’s death.

A representative of Epstein’s victims said Andrew’s appearances in honor of the Queen were “disrespectful” and “insulting” to those involved, the Independent reported.

He is accused of ‘rehabilitating’ his image after the death of the Queen.

In the days following her death, the Prince wore his military uniform at a wake at Westminster Hall for the Queen as she lay in state, after King Charles allowed him to wear it.

The King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard in silence at their mother’s coffin for ten minutes as the crowd poured by.

He also took part in the Vigil of the Princes at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh when he joined other senior royals to watch tributes and took part with his siblings in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.